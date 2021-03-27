James Harden on MVP conversation: 'I feel like I am the MVP'

'I feel like I am the MVP'

Following another spectacular performance in Brooklyn’s 113-11 victory over Detroit, James Harden said he feels like he’s the NBA’s Most Valuable Player this season.

Playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant again, Harden led the Nets to their 17th win in their last 20 games, finishing with 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

After the game, a reporter asked Harden if he feels like he belongs in the MVP conversation.

“Do I feel like I belong in it? I feel like I am the MVP,” Harden said. “I mean, it’s just that simple. I don’t want to speak individually on myself. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Harden was named MVP in 2018 when he led the league in scoring (30.4 ). This season Harden is averaging 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-best 11.2 assists per game.

“I just try to go out there every single night and give my teammates everything that I can bring to the game,” Harden said.