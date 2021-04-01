Nikola Jokic, James Harden named Kia NBA Players of the Month

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Month, respectively, for March.

Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists as Denver went 11-3 in the month of March. He shot 58.5% from the floor, 43.9% from deep and 82.7% from the free throw line. The three-time All-Star won the award earlier this season for games played in December and January.

The MVP season just continues rolling along 😤 #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zCGNCS4mqg — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 1, 2021

Harden averaged 27.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 11.5 assists as Brooklyn went 11-1 in the month of March. He played more minutes than any other player in March, one month after winning the award in February. He became the first Nets player to win the honor since Vince Carter in April 2007.

BEARD WENT BACK-TO-BACK 🏆🏆@JHarden13 is your Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March!!! pic.twitter.com/LJAMCMXKTi — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 1, 2021

Other nominees: Luka Doncic (Mavericks), De’Aaron Fox (Kings), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Ja Morant (Grizzlies), Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Kyrie Irving (Nets) and Russell Westbrook (Wizards)