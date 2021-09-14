Top Moments: With one shot, Michael Jordan says farewell and ushers in last title

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA.

With Game 6 of the NBA Finals on the line, everyone in the Delta Center — Utah Jazz coaches and players included — knew the ball would end up in his hands.

For the Chicago Bulls, too, it was another no-brainer. There was no play to call, no screens to set. It was simple: Get it to ’23’. That Michael Jordan is the go-to guy in the last seconds of any close Bulls game is the worst secret in basketball — and still it makes no difference.

Further, the Jazz learned in heartbreaking fashion that the more there is at stake, the more pressure-packed the moment, the more unstoppable Jordan becomes.

With Chicago trailing by three points in the final minute, Jordan first scored on a drive. Then he stripped the ball from Karl Malone at the defensive end. Finally, he buried the game-winning shot, a 20-footer with 5.2 seconds left, that gave the Bulls an 87-86 victory and their sixth championship in eight years.