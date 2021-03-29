FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Mar. 29)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Caris LeVert (SG – IND) $7,600

LeVert’s last game wasn’t too impressive, but he’s seen at least 30 minutes in each of his last six games, and he went for a season-high 28 points Wednesday against Detroit. Tonight’s showdown with Washington provides a great spot for LeVert to get back on track.

Kevin Porter (SF – HOU) $6,800

Victor Oladipo is gone, and Christian Wood could be out for a second straight game due to an illness, leaving plenty of opportunities for Kevin Porter on offense. KPJ led the Rockets in scoring in Saturday’s win over the T-Wolves in his first game back from a three-game absence. He’s got plenty of upside in tonight’s tilt with the Grizz.

Robert Williams (C – BOS) $6,500

The Time Lord breakout is upon us, and the Celtics’ center should continue to see heavy run in the starting lineup with Daniel Theis shipped off to Chicago and Andre Drummond not signing with Boston. Across his last four games, Williams has scored at least 39.8 FD points in three of them.

Moses Brown (C – OKC) $6,500

Brown went for 21 and 23 Saturday against the Celtics in a showing so impressive, the Thunder signed him to a multi-year deal Sunday. Brown has been huge as of late, and with Al Horford shut down for the season, the minutes and production show no signs of slowing down.

Harrison Barnes (PF – SAC) $5,800 at SA

Barnes continues to play heavy, heavy minutes, and while his scoring has taken a nosedive as of late, he’s still crashing the boards with relish. He may be set to break out of his scoring funk after hitting a game-winner on a turnaround three in the Kings’ win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SG – NO) $5,800

NAW has averaged better than 30 points and 30 minutes across his last four games, and with Lonzo Ball questionable again Monday due to a hip injury, Alexander-Walker could be in for another high-usage night.

Malik Beasley (SF – MIN) $5,600

Beasley went for 27.3 FD points across 29 minutes in his return from a 12-game suspension-related absence Saturday. Tonight’s matchup with Brooklyn figures to be a track meet with little defense, putting Beasley in an excellent spot for such a discounted price.

T.J. McConnell (PG – IND) $4,800

McConnell only needs 24 FD points to hit 5x value, and that’s a mark he’s hit in four of his last five games. One of those games includes a 16-point, 15-assist outing, and while McConnell’s role has diminished since Caris LeVert entered the lineup, the propensity for dimes and swipes gives him plenty of upside with a sky-high ceiling in a favorable matchup.

Cory Joseph (PG – DET) $4,000

Dennis Smith will miss his third straight with a back injury tonight, and CoJo figures to enjoy another solid helping of minutes. Joseph went for 8/6/4 with two steals in 29 minutes against Washington on Saturday, and he and Saben Lee ($3.7K) should split time in a favorable matchup with Toronto.

Daniel Gafford (PF – WAS) $3,800

Gafford went for 13/5 with three swats and a steal in his Wiz debut Saturday, outplaying Robin Lopez and Alex Len who played 20 and 15 minutes respectively. It’s not hard to envision Gafford getting more playing time down the home stretch of the season for the lottery-bound Wizards, and he’s worth a tournament flier for just $3.8K tonight.