FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Mar. 27)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Darius Garland (PG – CLE) $6,500

Garland’s value solely rides on Collin Sexton’s status as he missed Friday’s game with a hamstring injury. The Kings have been middle of the pack when it comes to slowing down opposing point guards, but both teams rank bottom-10 in defensive efficiency, so there should be tons of points on the board in this one. In 363 minutes without Sexton on the floor this season, Garland has seen nearly a 27% usage rate.

Harrison Barnes (PF – SAC) $5,900

Barnes is coming off a lackluster showing on Thursday but is in a terrific spot to bounce-back against the Cavaliers, who surrender the 7th most FanDuel points to opposing power forwards this season.

Rui Hachimura (SF – WAS) $5,700

Hachimura has topped at least 30 FanDuel points in five of his last seven games and should be in for a bigger role if Bradley Beal ends up sitting due to foot soreness. The Pistons have been average against opposing small forwards this season, but this game currently boasts the highest over-under on the slate at 229.5.

Robert Williams (C – BOS) $5,600

In a head-scratching move, Williams has seen his price tag drop $400 after being priced at $6,000 on Friday. All he did in Friday’s win over the Bucks was produce seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and two steals en route to 47.8 FanDuel points. Boston’s new starting center should be a fixture in DFS against the Thunder and is easily one of the best values on the slate.

Marcus Smart (SG – BOS) $5,500

Smart has been terrific since returning from injury earlier this month and should see a boost in usage with Kemba Walker likely ruled out due to Boston playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. He’s averaged 30.2 FanDuel points over his last six games and gets a cakewalk matchup against an ailing Thunder backcourt.

Jae’Sean Tate (PF – HOU) $5,400

Tate has averaged over 30 minutes per game for the Rockets in March and gets a Timberwolves team who gives up the fourth-most FanDuel points to opposing power forwards this season. He sees a boost in value with Danuel House Jr. missing time due to personal reasons.

Moses Brown (C – OKC) $5,400

Veteran Al Horford is resting more often this season, and if he sits out on Saturday, Brown could feast. He’s averaging 1.19 FanDuel points per minute during his time without Horford on the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SG – NOP) $5,300

Alexander-Walker has been stellar while filling in for the injured Lonzo Ball over the last couple of games. He’s scored 30 or more FanDuel points in three of his last five games and should see 30+ minutes against the Mavericks with Ball ruled out in advance.

Saddiq Bey (SF – DET) $5,200

Bey has produced nicely for Detroit in March and is seeing heavy minutes as a result. Over his last four games, the rookie has averaged 16.7 points on more than three treys per game and gets a Wizards squad surrendering the fifth-most FanDuel points to opposing small forwards this season.

Jalen Brunson (PG – DAL) $4,800

This one is solely based on Luka Doncic’s status as a back issue forced him to miss Friday’s loss to the Pacers. You should all know the drill by now. Brunson is a fixture in DFS anytime Luka sits, and that won’t change in Saturday’s game against the Pelicans. He’s seeing a 24% usage rate and averaging 1.0 FanDuel point per minute during his time without Doncic on the floor.