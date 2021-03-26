FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Mar. 26)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Bruce Brown (SG – BKN) $5,000

With seemingly half of the Brooklyn offense out with injury or for personal reasons, somebody has to step up offensively. On Wednesday vs. Utah, Brown played 34 minutes and posted 26.4 FanDuel points. If James Harden remains out, the Detroit Pistons offer a much better matchup for Brown to see a similar uptick in minutes, usage, and fantasy points. There’s a solid chance Brown can reach north of 30+ points, and I see him as a solid cash and GPP play.

Isaiah Stewart (PF – DET) $4,100

The Pistons rookie has played well of late and is slowly starting to see an uptick in minutes. He has consistently reached 20+ minutes, and last time out vs. the Nets, Stewart scored 32.6 fantasy points across just 19 minutes of play. While I don’t expect him to be that efficient tonight, an increase in minutes could easily see Stewart reach the 30 point threshold again. He has a solid chance of returning a 6X-7X value in this game. I see him more as a GPP option, but can be sprinkled into cash lineups as well.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (SF – BKN) $3,500

I’m going to be quite Brooklyn heavy with these value options in tonight’s slate, but again that is assuming Harden is out. In his last two games, the Nets’ small forward has played 27 minutes and 33 minutes, respectfully. While he hasn’t been the most efficient fantasy player, his opportunities are there, as he garnered a 27.8% usage rate last game vs. the Jazz. At $3500, TLC is a steal. The Nets players may be chalky tonight, but the fact that it’s part of an 11-game slate means their ownership shouldn’t get too high to avoid using in GPP’s or cash lineups.

PJ Dozier (SG – DEN) $3,500

With Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton both gone, Dozier should step right into a nice increase in minutes tonight in New Orleans. It’s not like he is the best player in the world, but the troubled Pelicans defense and a slight increase in the pace of play should grant Dozier plenty of opportunities to return 6X value. There should be a lot of points in this game, so Dozier has got to get his fill as well.

Frank Jackson (PG – DET) $3,500

After a miraculous negative point outing last game vs. Indianapolis, I am going right back to the well with Jackson. With Killian Hayes out, and Dennis Smith Jr. questionable, Jackson could potentially see the floor for 30+ minutes. Brooklyn provides a sweet, sweet matchup to have a stellar outing, and he has shown that he can reach north of 25 FanDuel points. This is a bit riskier of a play, considering how inconsistent Jackson is, but I really like his GPP potential.

Maxi Kleber (PF – DAL) $3,800

Despite playing second fiddle to Kristaps Porzingis, Kleber has still shown outbursts of 30 FanDuel point games. Five out of his last six games, he has reached north of 30 minutes played, and as a 0.7 FPPM guy, he can easily reach 5X-6X value if he plays around his normal 33-35 minutes. It’s not the most enticing play in the world, and I don’t love it for cash lineups, but throwing Kleber into a high entry GPP is a solid contrarian play in my books.

Robert Williams (C – BOS) $6,000

There is a lot of news to watch for Boston, but Tristan Thomspon, Luke Kornet, and Moritz Wagner should all be out for this game. With Daniel Theis gone as well, Williams will need to shoulder the load at the center spot, which means he will probably see the floor for 30+ minutes. In his last ten games, Willians has played quite efficiently, scoring 1.5 FPPM. Even if he regresses to his season average of 1.3 FPPM and only sees the floor for 25 minutes, that still puts him north of 5X value. Pessimistically, I see the Celtics center reach 5X value means that he makes for a great GPP or cash play.

Cedi Osman (SF – CLE) $3,700

Taurean Prince, Collin Sexton, and Kevin Love are all questionable for tonight’s game, and even if they all play, I don’t mind Osman in this spot. The Lakers are vulnerable right now, and not the team that ranks 10th in fantasy points allowed to small forwards. Osman doesn’t exactly project to have a high ceiling, so he is more of a cash play to me. I project him to see the floor for over 20 minutes and return right around 6X value.

Josh Jackson (SG – DET) $4,800

I mentioned in the opener that there is a lot of value offered from the Pistons and Nets players – Josh Jackson falls into that category. Especially if Dennis Smith Jr. is out, Jackson may not garner the start but should still see the floor around 25-27 minutes. Jackson has fallen just shy of 1.0 FPPM this season, so I expect him to return just shy of 6X value in a pace-up spot against a sub-par Brooklyn defense.

Jarrett Allen (C – CLE) $6,700

In four of his last five games, Allen has played at least 32 minutes and has consistently reached 35 FanDuel points. He has seen a consistent usage rate of around 20%, and if Collin Sexton is out, that should increase. Allen had a stellar outing last time vs. Chicago, ending a rebound shy of a double-double. I am planning on him to ride the momentum into this game vs. an injured Lakers squad with a ceiling right around 50 points.