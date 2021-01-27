Top Stories

Domantas Sabonis (bruised left knee) questionable vs. Hornets

The Pacers' All-Star walked off the court under his own power after banging knees with Kyle Lowry.

Domantas Sabonis left Monday’s game vs. the Raptors with a left knee injury.

Indiana Pacers All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass) because of a bruised left knee. Sabonis suffered the injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

When Sabonis got hurt, he walked walked off the court under his own power after banging knees with Kyle Lowry and did not return to the game (which Indiana won 129-114).

Sabonis’ franchise-record streak of 16 consecutive double-doubles to open the season ended unceremoniously after he had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in the first 11 minutes. He is one of just six players since the ABA-NBA merger to start the season with 15 straight double-doubles.

X-rays on Sabonis’ left knee Monday revealed no structural damage. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the MRI of Sabonis’ knee revealed the bruise.

With Sabonis on the sidelines, Malcom Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points to power the Pacers’ victory.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

