Domantas Sabonis (bruised left knee) questionable vs. Hornets

Indiana Pacers All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass) because of a bruised left knee. Sabonis suffered the injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

When Sabonis got hurt, he walked walked off the court under his own power after banging knees with Kyle Lowry and did not return to the game (which Indiana won 129-114).

Bjorkgren on Sabonis' knee: "He took a knee. I was talking to him about it a little bit. They'll take a look at it tomorrow and we'll go from there." #PacersRaptors — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) January 26, 2021

Sabonis’ franchise-record streak of 16 consecutive double-doubles to open the season ended unceremoniously after he had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in the first 11 minutes. He is one of just six players since the ABA-NBA merger to start the season with 15 straight double-doubles.

X-rays on Sabonis’ left knee Monday revealed no structural damage. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the MRI of Sabonis’ knee revealed the bruise.

MRI on left knee of Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis revealed no structural damage — just a bruise, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis expected to be day to day on a return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2021

With Sabonis on the sidelines, Malcom Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points to power the Pacers’ victory.

