Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 5.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets 119, Thunder 101 (Jan. 19)

27 points (12-21 FG), 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Nuggets 130, Suns 126 (Jan. 22)

31 points (15-27 FG), 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

Nuggets 120, Suns 112 (Jan. 23)

29 points (9-21 FG, 11-14 FT), 22 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

Nikola Jokic was dominant during Denver’s overtime win against Phoenix on Saturday.

Joel Embiid

Sixers 117, Celtics 109 (Jan. 20)

42 points (12-19 FG, 17-21 FT), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Sixers 122, Celtics 110 (Jan. 22)

38 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3P, 14-15 FT), 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Sixers 114, Pistons 110 (Jan. 23)

33 points (10-20 FG, 12-17 FT), 14 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Joel Embiid capped off his impressive week with 33 points against Detroit.