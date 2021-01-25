Top Stories
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Both big men led their squads to undefeated records during Week 5.
From NBA.com News Services
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 5.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Nikola Jokic
Nuggets 119, Thunder 101 (Jan. 19)
27 points (12-21 FG), 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Nuggets 130, Suns 126 (Jan. 22)
31 points (15-27 FG), 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
Nuggets 120, Suns 112 (Jan. 23)
29 points (9-21 FG, 11-14 FT), 22 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 stealNikola Jokic was dominant during Denver’s overtime win against Phoenix on Saturday.
EASY choice. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/os576OeXl4
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 25, 2021
Joel Embiid
Sixers 117, Celtics 109 (Jan. 20)
42 points (12-19 FG, 17-21 FT), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Sixers 122, Celtics 110 (Jan. 22)
38 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3P, 14-15 FT), 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Sixers 114, Pistons 110 (Jan. 23)
33 points (10-20 FG, 12-17 FT), 14 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocksJoel Embiid capped off his impressive week with 33 points against Detroit.
There was no doubt about it.#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/ReHRbUP33K
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 25, 2021