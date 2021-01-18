Top Stories
Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant named NBA Players of the Week
Both players were dominant leaders during Week 4.
Official release
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4.
West: @Dame_Lillard (@trailblazers)
East: @KDTrey5 (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/liOWkgRcyG
— NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2021
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Damian Lillard
Trail Blazers 112, Raptors 111 (Jan. 11)
23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3P), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block
Trail Blazers 132, Kings 126 (Jan. 13)
40 points (11-23 FG, 6-15 3P), 13 assists, 1 rebound, 3 steals
Pacers 111, Trail Blazers 87 (Jan. 14)
22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3P), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Trail Blazers 112, Hawks 106 (Jan. 16)
36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3P), 7 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal
We interrupt our game to let you know that @Dame_Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week! https://t.co/4tKmPAqF8w pic.twitter.com/OncgbVmXgy
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 18, 2021
Kevin Durant
Nets 122, Nuggets 116 (Jan. 12)
34 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3P), 13 assists, 9 rebounds
Nets 116, Knicks 109 (Jan. 13)
26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3P), 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
Nets 122, Magic 115 (Jan. 16)
42 points (16-26 FG, 5-8 3P), 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
34.0 PTS
5.3 REB
8.0 AST
61.3% FG
60% 3PT
3-0
🔗 | https://t.co/m0al8KHKrX pic.twitter.com/qhpjMIG22x
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 18, 2021