Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant named NBA Players of the Week

Both players were dominant leaders during Week 4.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4.

Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers 112, Raptors 111 (Jan. 11)

23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3P), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

Trail Blazers 132, Kings 126 (Jan. 13)

40 points (11-23 FG, 6-15 3P), 13 assists, 1 rebound, 3 steals

Pacers 111, Trail Blazers 87 (Jan. 14)

22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3P), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Trail Blazers 112, Hawks 106 (Jan. 16)

36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3P), 7 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Kevin Durant

Nets 122, Nuggets 116 (Jan. 12)

34 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3P), 13 assists, 9 rebounds

Nets 116, Knicks 109 (Jan. 13)

26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3P), 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

Nets 122, Magic 115 (Jan. 16)

42 points (16-26 FG, 5-8 3P), 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

