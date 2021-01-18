Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers 112, Raptors 111 (Jan. 11)

23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3P), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Trail Blazers 132, Kings 126 (Jan. 13)

40 points (11-23 FG, 6-15 3P), 13 assists, 1 rebound, 3 steals

> Video Box Score

Pacers 111, Trail Blazers 87 (Jan. 14)

22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3P), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Trail Blazers 112, Hawks 106 (Jan. 16)

36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3P), 7 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

We interrupt our game to let you know that @Dame_Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week! https://t.co/4tKmPAqF8w pic.twitter.com/OncgbVmXgy — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 18, 2021

Kevin Durant

Nets 122, Nuggets 116 (Jan. 12)

34 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3P), 13 assists, 9 rebounds

> Video Box Score

Nets 116, Knicks 109 (Jan. 13)

26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3P), 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Nets 122, Magic 115 (Jan. 16)

42 points (16-26 FG, 5-8 3P), 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score