Indiana Pacers: Tradition Runs Deep

In Indiana, basketball is in our blood. It's woven deep into the fibers of who we are.

It’s woven deep into the fibers of who we are. It’s a banner we wear with pride–on playgrounds and driveways, in hometown gyms and hallowed hardwoods, and especially on the biggest stage of them all. The Pacers carry the torch for the whole state of Indiana.

Players that have suited up and balled here have earned their stripes and it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation of superstars. This season’s Nike NBA Indiana Pacers City Edition Jersey embodies We Grow Basketball Here by mixing design elements of the Indiana state flag along with the iconic Pacers pinstripe jerseys. Shop Now

NBA Logo

