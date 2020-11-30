City Edition Jerseys

Houston Rockets: The Colors Of Loyalty

The 2020-21 Houston Rockets City Edition Nike NBA Jersey features a soft, gulf water blue base with bold “H-Town” branding—a popular, unofficial city nickname.

The blue and white hues pay tribute to the city’s many dedicated blue and white-collar workers, who have helped make H-Town what it is today. Shop Now

Rockets’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now

