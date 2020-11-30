Dallas Mavericks: Mythical Movement

For nearly 100 years, a Pegasus has stood watch over the city of Dallas, becoming an emblem of the city’s growth and prosperity.

The Pegasus has represented power, strength and hope everlasting for millennia.

This season the Dallas Mavericks proudly step into the light with a 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey that invokes the rallying power of the Pegasus – cast in brilliant shades of silver and gold with angelic feathering.

An intentional departure from traditional blue serves as a signal to fans that hope for Dallas and a championship is not lost, but on the verge of being found.

