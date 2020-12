One City. One championship attitude. Hungry to create.

The 2020-21 Nike NBA Toronto Raptors City Edition jersey. Classic design language is re-imagined with golden details to symbolize the team’s mighty origins, modern style, and a nod to home. Jersey will be available at a later date. Shop Now

Raptors’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now