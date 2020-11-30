City Edition Jerseys

Philadelphia 76ers: Liberty At The Shores

Philadelphia’s an American city with well-known history and traditions.

But, the historic east bank of the Schuylkill River is one of its gems that’s hidden in plain sight and lights up the night.

The 2020-21 Nike NBA Philadelphia 76ers City Edition Jersey features design details across the chest that are dedicated to the storied shoreline along the east bank of the Schuylkill River. Shop Now

76ers’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now

