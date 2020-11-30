City Edition Jerseys
Philadelphia 76ers: Liberty At The Shores
Philadelphia’s an American city with well-known history and traditions.
But, the historic east bank of the Schuylkill River is one of its gems that’s hidden in plain sight and lights up the night.
The 2020-21 Nike NBA Philadelphia 76ers City Edition Jersey features design details across the chest that are dedicated to the storied shoreline along the east bank of the Schuylkill River.