Brooklyn Nets: Crown County

Inspired by the visionary from Kings County, the 2020-21 Nike NBA Brooklyn Nets City Edition Jersey is unmistakably informed by Brooklyn’s own Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Like the man who blended burgeoning cultures through his iconic artistry, the uniform mixes authentic details such as Basquiat’s signature type, graffiti inspired artistry and his world-renowned crown for the team that embodies his energy. Shop Now

Nets’ 2020-21 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys just dropped at the NBA Store. Shop Now