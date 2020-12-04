Los Angeles Lakers: Legacy Of Laker Lore

City Edition Jerseys

Real Los Angeles Lakers fans will recognize the iconic colorway of this season's Nike NBA City Edition Jersey.

Real Los Angeles Lakers fans will recognize the iconic colorway of this season’s Nike NBA City Edition Jersey. But the real story is in honoring the icon who made them famous.

Continuing in the Lore Series, the 2020-21 version is dedicated to Elgin Baylor. A true pioneer who inspired future Laker legends and many other greats after him.

As an NBA top 50 greatest player honoree, Baylor was a walking bucket in his era and a pillar for the franchise’s transition from Minneapolis to L.A. Shop Now

