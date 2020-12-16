Celebrate the Dec. 22 season tipoff in style with first-ever NBA Jersey Day

As players from the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers prepare to open the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Dec. 22 (7 p.m. ET on TNT), the NBA is encouraging fans around the world to show their excitement for the new season by sporting their favorite NBA jersey as part of the first-ever “NBA Jersey Day” — a global fan celebration of the upcoming NBA season.

The jersey has become a staple in the wardrobe of many NBA fans as it offers a connection not only to their favorite team and players, but to fellow fans whether they are in the same city or across the globe. Want the chance to be featured on NBA.com or team social media channels? Here’s what to do on Dec. 22:

Share a photo of you, your friends or family in an NBA jersey on social media

Use the hashtag #NBAJerseyDay

Tag favorite teams and players

You can also participate in @NBA fan challenges on Instagram Reels and TikTok. For the Instagram Reels challenge, publish Reels on your personal Instagram account of you wearing an NBA jersey and using #NBAJerseyDay. For the NBA TikTok Hashtag Challenge, use the hashtag #NBAIsBack and take us through the day as you get ready for season tip-off while wearing an NBA jersey.

How many fans from around the world will rock a No. 23 LeBron James jersey as the Lakers begin their title defense against their in-city rivals? Which Los Angeles fans will represent for the Clippers and don a No. 2 Kawhi Leonard jersey? How about Stephen Curry’s No. 30 for Warriors fans? Or maybe they go with former Warrior Kevin Durant as he makes his regular-season debut after an 18-month absence in his new No. 7 jersey for the Nets?

Whether you decide to go with a superstar player, an up-and-coming rookie, represent for the legends with a Hardwood Classics throwback, be unique with a personalized jersey, or celebrate your hometown with the new 2020-21 Nike City Edition uniforms, there are plenty of options to express your fandom on #NBAJerseyDay.

So, this Tuesday, take advantage of the opportunity to celebrate the new season with all NBA fans by wearing the colors of your favorite players and teams with pride as part of the inaugural #NBAJerseyDay.

NBA Jersey Day will coincide with Kia NBA Tip-Off 2020 as the Brooklyn Nets host the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers vs. the LA Clippers at 10 p.m. ET during TNT’s opening-night doubleheader on Tuesday.