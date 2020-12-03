Rockets unveil 'H-Town' City Edition uniforms for 2020-21

The Houston Rockets debuted their ‘H-Town’ City Edition uniforms on social media Wednesday night, with a 90-second spot proclaiming that Houston is defined by “what unites us.”

For the city. Our 20-21 City uniform has arrived! pic.twitter.com/glxiuZtQX4 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020

The striking look of these powder blue special has already attracted one notable Houstonian’s attention:

need these shorts 🔥 https://t.co/SIzorV9N8y — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 3, 2020

The Rockets also flipped a detail video over this driving beat: