New Uniforms: 2020-21

Rockets unveil 'H-Town' City Edition uniforms for 2020-21

The Houston Rockets debuted their 'H-Town' City Edition uniforms on Wednesday.

From NBA.com Staff

The Houston Rockets debuted their ‘H-Town’ City Edition uniforms on social media Wednesday night, with a 90-second spot proclaiming that Houston is defined by “what unites us.”

The striking look of these powder blue special has already attracted one notable Houstonian’s attention:

The Rockets also flipped a detail video over this driving beat:

