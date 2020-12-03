New Uniforms: 2020-21
Rockets unveil 'H-Town' City Edition uniforms for 2020-21
The Houston Rockets debuted their 'H-Town' City Edition uniforms on Wednesday.
From NBA.com Staff
The Houston Rockets debuted their ‘H-Town’ City Edition uniforms on social media Wednesday night, with a 90-second spot proclaiming that Houston is defined by “what unites us.”
For the city. Our 20-21 City uniform has arrived! pic.twitter.com/glxiuZtQX4
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020
The striking look of these powder blue special has already attracted one notable Houstonian’s attention:
need these shorts 🔥 https://t.co/SIzorV9N8y
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 3, 2020
The Rockets also flipped a detail video over this driving beat:
H-Town, this one's for you 🤘 pic.twitter.com/yfWTwWtxWL
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020