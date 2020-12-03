Top Stories
Cavaliers celebrate rock 'n' roll with City Edition uniform
Cleveland will honor its music roots with this season's uniform design.
From NBA.com Staff
The Cleveland Cavaliers will celebrate music with their newest look for the 2020-21 season.
Let's rock. 🤘 #ClevelandAmplified pic.twitter.com/3g2p1LoSOd
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 3, 2020
Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is set to honor the city’s music history with a look that, “reflects the grit, attitude and spirit of Cleveland’s rock and roll roots,” according to the team.
The uniform design coincides with a new exhibit at the Hall of Fame called, “Cleveland Amplified,” which includes artifacts that show the longstanding connection between sports and music.
The new look also includes a new court design.
What’s an artist without his or her stage?
Our 20-21 City Edition court features solid gray hardwood and a black perimeter design inspired by the iconic Record Rendezvous storefront.#ClevelandAmplified pic.twitter.com/QLt862XzvI
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 3, 2020
Check out Cavs.com for more on the uniform design and the new exhibit.