Cavaliers celebrate rock 'n' roll with City Edition uniform

The Cleveland Cavaliers will celebrate music with their newest look for the 2020-21 season.

Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is set to honor the city’s music history with a look that, “reflects the grit, attitude and spirit of Cleveland’s rock and roll roots,” according to the team.

The uniform design coincides with a new exhibit at the Hall of Fame called, “Cleveland Amplified,” which includes artifacts that show the longstanding connection between sports and music.

The new look also includes a new court design.

Check out Cavs.com for more on the uniform design and the new exhibit.

