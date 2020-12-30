Bucks set NBA record for 3-pointers in blowout of Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks demolished the Miami Heat 144-97 on Tuesday night with the long ball, hitting 29 3-pointers to set an NBA team record for most shots made from beyond the arc.

By the time Sam Merrill came off the bench late in the fourth quarter to nail his 3 (his only shot of the night), it was number 28 in the barrage, breaking the record of 27 held by the Houston Rockets.

The Bucks went on to add another 3-pointer, and 12 Milwaukee players contributed to the onslaught from distance as Milwaukee finished with a 47-point lead. All the Bucks played, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player who didn’t make a 3-pointer. Antetokounmpo missed his two attempts from deep but finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes.

The Bucks’ outburst came two nights after going 7 for 38 on 3-pointers in a loss to New York.

“Some nights, the basketball gods are with you a little bit,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s probably one of those nights.”

The Bucks could not miss from beyond the arc Tuesday night.

Khris Middleton, who led the Bucks with 25 points and was one of seven players in double-figures for Milwaukee, nailed four of his five 3-point attempts. Jrue Holiday made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Donte DiVincenzo hit five of his six attempts.

The Bucks were an astounding 29-of-51 (56.9%) from beyond the arc.

The Rockets set their record in an 149-113 triumph over the Suns in April 2019 as they drilled 27 shots from beyond the arc. Seven players hit at least two 3s, including Eric Gordon (8-13), James Harden (5-6) and P.J. Tucker (4-9). The Rockets shot 27-for-57 from 3, good for 47.4 %.

It was the biggest road win in Bucks history, topping the 39-point margin at New York on April 10, 1987. The 47-point margin matched the second-worst loss in Heat history; they lost 138-91 to Pat Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers in the eighth game of Miami’s first season.

The most previously allowed in a game by Miami was 24, on Feb. 5 against the LA Clippers.

“I knew we were shooting well,” said Bucks center Brook Lopez, who made three 3-pointers. “I didn’t know we were anything close to that.”