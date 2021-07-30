2021 NBA Draft

Blazers acquire No. 43 pick from Pelicans

Portland selects Greg Brown III with the pick acquired from New Orleans.

Official release

 

Texas’ Greg Brown III is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers.

PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired the draft rights to forward Greg Brown III from New Orleans in exchange for a future second round draft pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 19, was selected by the Pelicans with the 43rd overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Greg Brown is a dynamic young player with a high ceiling,” said Olshey. “We’re excited to add him to our roster.”

As a freshman at Texas during the 2020-21 season, Brown (6-9, 205) averaged 9.3 points (42.0% FG, 33.0% 3-PT, 70.8% FT), 6.2 rebounds and 1.00 block in 26 games (24 starts). He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and was named to the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and Freshman Team.

Brown attended Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas. As a senior, he was a McDonald’s All-American and selected as the 2019-20 Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.