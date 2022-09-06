30 Teams in 30 Days: Mavericks hoping to find co-star for Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks

2021-22 record: 52-30

Key additions: Christian Wood (trade), JaVale McGee (free agency), Jaden Hardy (2022 draft)

Key subtractions: Jalen Brunson (free agency)

Last season: Another stellar effort from Luka Doncic — who cemented his status as one of the league’s elite players — was enough for the Mavericks to win 52 games and reach the Western Conference finals, shocking the team with the league’s best record (Phoenix) along the way. Given that Tim Hardaway Jr. was on the mend from foot surgery, it was a best-case scenario season for Dallas. Doncic was a force, commanding double teams nightly, carrying the Mavericks through extended stretches and dropping hints that he’ll be a Kia MVP candidate for the foreseeable future. He was joined by Brunson, who enjoyed a breakout season, and a group of role players who benefited from Doncic drawing all the defensive attention.

Summer summary: Everyone knew what was coming as Brunson bailing for the Knicks was the worst-kept secret of the offseason. You might even say he was destined for New York the moment coach Tom Thibodeau got the job a few years ago (Thibodeau has known Brunson since the player was a toddler) and hired Rick Brunson, Jalen’s dad, this summer as an assistant coach.

That meant there was no suspense where Brunson was going when he reached free agency.

It’s a significant loss because Brunson, though a point guard, meshed well with Doncic. Their chemistry was solid and Brunson is just starting the ascent in his career. His postseason play, especially when Doncic missed a few games with injury, showed that he’s no fluke, at least as a co-star.

What’s even worse is the Mavericks lost Brunson for nothing. At least Dallas had the foresight to swing a midseason trade for Spencer Dinwiddie, who rebounded after a dreadful start in Washington, to give Dallas yet another ballhandler with decent shooting range. Therefore, Dinwiddie could be a capable replacement for Brunson.

The big addition was Wood, who was surprisingly made available by the Rockets. He’s a 6-foot-9 combo forward who can make an impact away from the hoop and also in the paint. The Mavericks badly need help up front and the hope is that Wood will do for Dallas what Kristaps Porzingis couldn’t.

The only question is Wood’s ceiling: Is he a potential star (probably not) or just a good player? This is important because, until they find someone near Doncic’s level, the Mavericks will always be an impact player short of seriously threatening other contenders with more top-flight talent.

Therefore, the challenge for Dallas is to stockpile assets and remain flexible and ready in case a disgruntled star from another team wants out. This happens every season (see Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, etc.) Who wouldn’t want to be teammates with Doncic?

Speaking of the 23-year-old Slovenian superstar, how long will he stay happy in Dallas if the Mavericks don’t find him enough help? He’ll start the first season of his max contract extension in 2022-23, but that means nothing in today’s NBA, where stars decide where they want to play — contract be damned.

More front-line help was found when the Mavs signed McGee, who’s coming off a solid season in Phoenix and could get starter’s minutes, depending on whether Dwight Powell has enough to hold the job.

The Mavericks swung a trade with Sacramento to get Hardy in the second round of the 2022 draft. He was projected as first-round material before dropping to No. 37, mainly because of shooting issues. He shot 35% in his only season with the G League Ignite, but he just turned 20 and the Mavericks have bodies ahead of him in the rotation so there’s no big rush.

One of those players is Hardaway, a missing man (and a potential difference-maker had he played) in the postseason. He’s had all summer to heal and prepare for the 2022-23 tipoff. So in a sense, the third-biggest offseason issue (behind Brunson and Wood) was Hardaway’s health and whether he can emerge from the lab a better shooter; he tumbled from 39.1% on 3-pointers two seasons ago to 33.6% last season before the injury.

Doncic can’t connect with Brunson anymore. Now the task is establishing that same relationship and impact with a newcomer, someone taller and totally different. Can Wood make up the difference?

Up next: Utah Jazz | Previously: Los Angeles Lakers

> 30 teams in 30 days: Complete schedule

* * *

Shaun Powell has covered the NBA for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.