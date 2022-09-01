30 Teams in 30 Days: Examining each franchise's offseason in 2022

Like most summers in the NBA, the 2022 edition was full of trades, free agent news and player movement. From the defending-champion Golden State Warriors to every other team in the league, the team that takes the floor on Opening Night will look different than last season.
To get fans up to speed on all that’s new as training camps approach, NBA.com’s Shaun Powell will evaluate the state of each franchise as it sits today — a look at 30 teams in 30 days.
30 Team in 30 Days Schedule:
Sept. 1: LA Clippers
Sept. 2: Sacramento Kings
Sept. 3: Phoenix Suns
Sept: 4: Cleveland Cavaliers
Sept: 5: L.A. Lakers
Sept. 6: Dallas Mavericks
Sept. 7: Utah Jazz
Sept. 8: San Antonio Spurs
Sept: 9: New Orleans Pelicans
Sept: 10: Oklahoma City Pelicans
Sept. 11: Memphis Grizzlies
Sept. 12: Houston Rockets
Sept. 13: Denver Nuggets
Sept: 14: Miami Heat
Sept: 15: Minnesota Timberwolves
Sept. 16: Portland Trail Blazers
Sept. 17: New York Knicks
Sept. 18: Boston Celtics
Sept: 19: Atlanta Hawks
Sept: 20: Orlando Magic
Sept. 21: Charlotte Hornets
Sept. 22: Washington Wizards
Sept. 23: Toronto Raptors
Sept: 24: Philadelphia 76ers
Sept: 25: Chicago Bulls
Sept. 26: Indiana Pacers
Sept. 27: Golden State Warriors
Sept. 28: Detroit Pistons
Sept: 29: Brooklyn Nets
Sept: 30: Milwaukee Bucks
