Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic lead 2021-22 Kia All-NBA 1st Team

NEW YORK – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been selected to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today.

The Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time since the 1954-55 season. More ➡️ https://t.co/nzFuNn37iT Voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/62uiQpWv4o — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots (500 total points), earning his fourth consecutive selection to the First Team and sixth All-NBA Team honor overall (First Team, Second Team and Third Team). This is the third All-NBA First Team selection each for Dončić (476 points) and Jokić (476 points), the 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player. Booker (460 points) is making his debut on the All-NBA Team. Tatum (390 points) joins Booker as a first-time selection to the All-NBA First Team.

With the selection of Antetokounmpo (27 years old), Dončić (23), Jokić (27), Booker (25) and Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time in 67 years (1954-55 season). Dončić is the fourth player in NBA history to be named to the All-NBA First Team three or more times before turning 24, joining Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky.

The recipients will each receive a signature Victor Soloman crystal basketball in celebration of the honor.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team consists of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (414 points), Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (301 points), Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (276 points), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (274 points) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (184 points).

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team: 🏀 Stephen Curry (Golden State)

🏀 DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

🏀 Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

🏀 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

🏀 Ja Morant (Memphis) pic.twitter.com/qHqDWB42tz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Embiid, the 2021-22 NBA scoring champion, has been named to the All-NBA Second Team for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Morant, the 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Improved Player, is an All-NBA Team honoree for the first time. This is the 10th All-NBA Team selection for Durant, the eighth for Curry and the third for DeRozan.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Team is composed of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (174 points), Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (169 points), Suns guard Chris Paul (114 points), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (110 points) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (63 points).

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Team: 🏀 LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

🏀 Chris Paul (Phoenix)

🏀 Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

🏀 Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

🏀 Trae Young (Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/uYiQpdkFeh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

This is the second All-NBA Team honor for both Towns and Siakam and the first for Young. James has extended his NBA record for most All-NBA Team selections to 18. Paul has been voted to the All-NBA Team for the 11th time, the second-most selections among active players behind James.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position at which they received the most voting points.

The complete voting results for the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Team are posted here. The “Total Points” category represents voting points that players received at any position, not just the position at which they are listed. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. Complete ballots for each voter will be posted at PR.NBA.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.

Below are the other players who received votes for the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Team, listed at the position at which they received the most voting points. The “Total Points” category represents voting points that players received at any position, not just the position at which they are listed.

Other Players Receiving Votes: Centers Player (Team) 1st Team votes (5 pts) 2nd Team votes (3 pts) 3rd Team votes (1 pt) Total Points Rudy Gobert (Utah) 0 5 30 45 Bam Adebayo (Miami) 0 4 16 28

Other Players Receiving Votes: Forwards Player (Team) 1st Team votes (5 pts) 2nd Team votes (3 pts) 3rd Team votes (1 pt) Total Points Jimmy Butler (Miami) 0 2 26 32 Jaylen Brown (Boston) 0 0 3 3 Desmond Band (Memphis) 0 0 1 1 Khris Middleton (Milwaukee) 0 0 1 1