Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley lead 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie 1st Team

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley have been unanimously selected to the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie 1st Team, the NBA announced today. The three players each received Kia NBA All-Rookie 1st Team votes on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Joining Barnes, Cunningham and Mobley (200 total points each) on the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie 1st Team are Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (183 points; 84 First Team votes) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (158 points; 58 First Team votes).

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team: 🏀 Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

🏀 Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

🏀 Jalen Green (Houston)

🏀 Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

🏀 Franz Wagner (Orlando) pic.twitter.com/OkUka9fkRB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 19, 2022

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team: 🏀 Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago)

🏀 Chris Duarte (Indiana)

🏀 Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City)

🏀 Bones Hyland (Denver)

🏀 Herbert Jones (New Orleans) pic.twitter.com/QsGhXmZpET — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 19, 2022

Barnes, the 2021-22 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, ranked third among first-year NBA players in points (15.3 ppg) and rebounds (7.5 rpg) and fifth in assists (3.5 apg). He was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month twice (February and March/April). Cunningham, the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, led all rookies in points (17.4 ppg), was second in assists (5.6 apg) and finished fifth in rebounds (5.5 rpg). He earned Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for January.

Mobley, who finished second to Barnes in voting for the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award, led all rookies in rebounds (8.3 rpg) and blocked shots (1.67 bpg) and was fifth in points (15.0 ppg). He was honored as the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November.

Wagner, the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December, started all 79 of his games and ranked fourth among first-year NBA players in points (15.4 ppg). Green, the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March/April, finished second among rookies in scoring average (17.3 ppg) and recorded at least 20 points in 17 of his final 25 games.

The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie 2nd Team consists of New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (123 points), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (122), Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (81), Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (75) and Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (52).

The media voting panel selected five players for the Kia NBA All-Rookie 1st Team and five players for the Kia NBA All-Rookie 2nd Team at any position. Players received two points for each 1st Team vote and one point for each 2nd Team vote.

Other players who received 2nd Team votes: Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State (47), Davion Mitchell, Sacramento (28), Alperen Şengün, Houston (13), Jalen Suggs, Orlando (6), Ziaire Williams, Memphis (5)

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans (2), Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers (2), Josh Christopher, Houston (1)

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans (1) and Cam Thomas, Brooklyn (1).

The complete voting results for the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team are posted here. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. Complete ballots for each voter will be posted at PR.NBA.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.