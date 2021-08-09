Mavericks, Luka Doncic agree to contract extension

The Dallas Mavericks are making sure their superstar guard doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Mavs and All-Star guard Luka Doncic have agreed to a five-year, $207 supermax extension. Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports the deal is official per Doncic’s agent Bill Duffy. Additionally, the Mavs have a virtual news conference scheduled for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. that will include Doncic, Duffy, Mavs owner Mark Cuban, GM Nico Harrison and Mavs coach Jason Kidd.

Via ESPN, Doncic said he has agreed to the deal and also added: “Today is a dream come true … I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans.”

Here’s @Luka7Doncic on agreeing to sign his guaranteed $207M extension pic.twitter.com/aVG5RV7F4w — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2021

Doncic was still on the contract he signed as a rookie when he was the No. 3 overall pick in 2018. Since then, however, Doncic has emerged as a superstar talent and building block for the Mavs’ future.

Doncic contract extension is official, says his agent, Bill Duffy, who is in Slovenia. Expect a press conference tomorrow. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 9, 2021

In 2020-21, Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.9% overall and 35% on 3-pointers. He was an All-Star for the second straight season and in the Kia MVP chase all season long, finishing fifth in overall voting. Doncic was the 2018-19 Kia Rookie of the Year winner and has served as a bridge for the franchise between the end of Dirk Nowitzki’s tenure and the current era.

Under Doncic, the Mavericks have made the playoffs the past two seasons — although they have yet to advance beyond the first round. Before entering the NBA, Doncic helped his home country of Slovenia win a gold medal in the EuroBasket tournament in 2017. He then led Real Madrid to a EuroLeague title in 2018 and was the league’s MVP as well.

He is fresh off helping Slovenia to a storied Olympic run at the Tokyo Olympics, where it advanced to the bronze medal game (but ultimately lost to Australia in that contest).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.