2021 coaching changes: Who's gone, who's been hired?

Here’s a quick look at which NBA teams have undergone coaching changes since the start of the 2020-21 season:

Atlanta Hawks

Out: Lloyd Pierce (Pierce out as coach after two seasons)

In: Nate McMillan (named interim coach after Pierce’s exit)

Boston Celtics

Out: Brad Stevens (Celtics move Stevens into team president role)

In: TBD

Dallas Mavericks

Out: Rick Carlisle (Carlisle steps down as Mavericks coach)

In: TBD

Indiana Pacers

Out: Nate Bjorkgren (Pacers move on from Bjorkgren after 1 season)

In: TBD

New Orleans Pelicans

Out: Stan Van Gundy (Pelicans done with Van Gundy after 1 season)

In: TBD

Orlando Magic

Out: Steve Clifford (Magic, Clifford agree to part ways)

In: TBD

Portland Trail Blazers

Out: Terry Stotts (Blazers move on from Stotts after 9 seasons)

In: TBD

Washington Wizards

Out: Scott Brooks (Wizards, Brooks agree to part ways)

In: TBD