2021 coaching changes: Who's gone, who's been hired?
Taking stock of the coaching changes in the NBA since the start of the 2020-21 season.
From NBA.com Staff
Here’s a quick look at which NBA teams have undergone coaching changes since the start of the 2020-21 season:
Atlanta Hawks
Out: Lloyd Pierce (Pierce out as coach after two seasons)
In: Nate McMillan (named interim coach after Pierce’s exit)
Boston Celtics
Out: Brad Stevens (Celtics move Stevens into team president role)
In: TBD
Dallas Mavericks
Out: Rick Carlisle (Carlisle steps down as Mavericks coach)
In: TBD
Indiana Pacers
Out: Nate Bjorkgren (Pacers move on from Bjorkgren after 1 season)
In: TBD
New Orleans Pelicans
Out: Stan Van Gundy (Pelicans done with Van Gundy after 1 season)
In: TBD
Orlando Magic
Out: Steve Clifford (Magic, Clifford agree to part ways)
In: TBD
Portland Trail Blazers
Out: Terry Stotts (Blazers move on from Stotts after 9 seasons)
In: TBD
Washington Wizards
Out: Scott Brooks (Wizards, Brooks agree to part ways)
In: TBD