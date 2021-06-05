Orlando Magic, coach Steve Clifford agree to part ways

The Orlando Magic and Head Coach Steve Clifford have mutually agreed to part ways, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.

“We would like to thank Steve for his contributions to the Orlando Magic,” said Weltman. “We appreciate the many sacrifices he has made as our head coach and understand the timeline of our new path does not align with his goals as a head coach in our league.”

Said Clifford, “I would like to thank the DeVos family, Magic leadership and the entire staff, and certainly wish everyone well. It’s been an honor and privilege to coach this team in this community.”

Clifford was named the Magic’s 14th head coach on May 30, 2018. During his three seasons in Orlando, he led the Magic to a 96-131 record with two playoff appearances. In eight seasons as a head coach with Charlotte and Orlando he is 292-345.

During his first season at the helm of the Magic, Clifford guided Orlando to a 42-40 record (.512) and a 17-win improvement, which was the largest turnaround in the NBA and the second-biggest improvement in franchise history. The Magic clinched a berth to the 2019 NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2012 and captured the Southeast Division title, the franchise’s first since 2009-’10.

During his second campaign (2019-’20), he once again led the Magic to the NBA Playoffs, marking the first time in eight years that Orlando advanced to postseason play in back-to-back seasons (since 2010-’11 and 2011-’12). This past year, Orlando went 21-51.