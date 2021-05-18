2021 NBA Playoffs

2021 NBA Playoffs: Conference semifinals schedule

2021 NBA Playoffs

This is more than basketball. It's what connects us all and keeps us coming back for more. That's the NBA. #ThatsGame

The 2021 NBA Playoffs conference semifinals will take place at the conclusion of the first round. Please check back for a complete schedule.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.