2021 NBA Playoffs
2021 NBA Playoffs: Conference finals schedule
The 2021 NBA Playoffs conference finals will take place at the conclusion of the conference semifinals. Please check back for a complete schedule.
See the dates and times for each series as the conference semifinals get underway.
The first round of the playoffs are underway.
Get to know the Phoenix Suns' young superstar with these 10 interesting factoids about his life and career.
Utah, with the league's best record, cruised against Memphis. The Clippers needed Game 7 to knock off the Mavs. Who's more ready?
Atlanta takes advantage of Philadelphia reserves in racing to massive lead, 1-0 lead in Eastern semifinals.
The Clippers put last year's bubble meltdown behind them with a gritty, gutsy victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
The All-Star guard will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals due to right hamstring tightness.
Joel Embiid was listed as questionable entering Sunday's series opener with a meniscus tear in his right knee.
