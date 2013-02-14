Brooklyn Nets at NBA All-Star Weekend

The Brooklyn Nets are sending four players to Charlotte for All-Star Weekend. D'Angelo Russell is the 15th NBA All-Star in franchise history, while Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs will face off in the Rising Stars game and Joe Harris will try to become the first Net to win the 3-Point Contest.

Check out the schedule, broadcast information and event summaries below to follow the Nets all weekend long.

MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars

Friday, February 15

9 p.m.

TNT

Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs will face off in this game featuring first- and second-year NBA players. Allen moved into Brooklyn's starting lineup midway through his rookie season, and the second-year center has started all 57 games he's played this season, elevating his points per game (11.2) and rebounds per game (8.6). He's 11th in the NBA in field goal percentage (57.2) and 12th in blocks per game. Kurucs, selected 40th overall in last June's draft, has started 29 games for the Nets, averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Allen will play for Team U.S., while Latvia's Kurucs will play for Team World.

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Saturday, February 16

8 p.m.

TNT

Joe Harris will take on defending champion Devin Booker and two other former 3-Point Contest champions, plus four 2019 All-Stars -- count Steph Curry in both categories -- as he makes his All-Star Weekend debut. Harris goes into the All-Star break as the NBA's No. 2 3-point shooter (47.1 percent) and is fifth among all active NBA players in career 3-point shooting (42.1 percent). Since Jan. 1, 2018, Harris is shooting 46.9 from 3-point range over 98 games.

The 3-Point Contest is part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which includes the Taco Bell Skills Challenge -- won last season by Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwididdie -- and AT&T Slam Dunk. Television coverage begins at 8 p.m. and the 3-Point Contest will be the second event.

68th NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, February 17

7 p.m. (tip-off 8:20 p.m.)

TNT/TBS

D'Angelo Russell will play for Team Giannis as the fourth-year guard makes his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James selected their teams as the leading voters among the starters for their respective conferences. Russell was the fifth of Antetokounmpo's seven selections from the pool of reserve players.

Russell heads to Charlotte averaging career highs in points (20.3), assists (6.6), field goal percentage (43.6) and 3-point field goal percentage (37.2).