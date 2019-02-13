3-Point Contest: Joe Harris

The Brooklyn Nets are sending a strong contingent to Charlotte, with four players representing the franchise at 2019 All-Star Weekend. Each day this week we'll profile one of the Nets with a ticket to Charlotte, followed by our All-Star Weekend primer on Friday.

Monday: Jarrett Allen

Tuesday: Rodions Kurucs

Today: Joe Harris

EVENT

2019 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Ten players -- including three former champions and four 2019 All-Stars (count Steph Curry on both lists) -- will shoot it out as part of All-Star Saturday Night.

PUNCHING HIS TICKET

After shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range last season, Harris has continued to elevate his game in 2018-19. He's third in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (45.3) and sixth among active players in career 3-point percentage (41.5).

EVENT BREAKDOWN

Harris will be up against three former event champions in Phoenix's Devin Booker, Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki and Golden State's Steph Curry. Curry is also one of four 2019 All-Stars who will participate, along with Portland's Damian Lillard, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, and Charlotte's Kemba Walker.

Also participating are Portland's Seth Curry, Toronto's Danny Green, and Sacramento's Buddy Hield.

Seth Curry, Steph Curry, and Hield Green join Harris in the NBA's top 10 for 3-point shooting this season. They are also three of the five players ahead of Harris on the career 3-point shooting list among active players.

JOE'S 2018-19 SEASON

Harris has picked up where he left off last April, when he finished the 2017-18 season as the NBA's No. 2 3-point shooter from Jan. 1 to the end of the year. In his fifth NBA season, Harris is in a full-time starting role for the first time and thriving. He's averaging career highs in points (13.4), rebounds (3.7), assists (2.6) and 3-point percentage (45.3). His overall field goal percentage (49.0) is almost even with last season's career high (49.1). Harris has an effective field goal percentage of 60.6, eleventh in the NBA and third among guards/wings.

NETS COACH KENNY ATKINSON ON JOE HARRIS

"Just an outstanding person. It's like, 'Everybody Loves Raymond.' Everybody loves Joe. Media. Janitors. It doesn't matter. Performance coaches. And all the players, everybody loves Joe. I think he took advantage of his opportunity. Growth, beyond just being a shooter. Now he's defending, being a driver, makes passes. He really takes advantage of his opportunity. I love that he's not this one-dimensional player anymore. He keeps getting better."