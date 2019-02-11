Rising Stars: Jarrett Allen

The Brooklyn Nets are sending a strong contingent to Charlotte, with four players representing the franchise at 2019 All-Star Weekend. Each day this week we'll profile one of the Nets with a ticket to Charlotte, followed by our All-Star Weekend primer on Friday.

Today: Jarrett Allen

EVENT

2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars

Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Twenty first- and second-year players will face off in a United States vs. World team format.

PUNCHING HIS TICKET

Jarrett Allen leads all second-year players in blocks per game (1.5) and is third in rebounds per game (8.6), double-doubles (16), and field goal percentage (57.9). He is also second in offensive rebounds per game (2.6).

EVENT BREAKDOWN

Allen will team up with Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III and De'Aaron Fox, Atlanta's John Collins and Trae Young, Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr., the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Utah's Donovan Mitchell, Boston's Jayson Tatum, and New York's Kevin Knox, who is an injury substitute for the Lakers' Lonzo Ball.

On the other side, the World team will include Allen's Brooklyn teammate, Rodions Kurucs.

JARRETT'S 2018-19 SEASON

Allen began to break out in January of his rookie season, a little late to build a case for last year's game. But by establishing himself as Brooklyn's starting center by the end of the 2017-18 season, he laid the groundwork for inclusion in this year's game.

Those field goal percentage and block numbers aren't just impressive for a 20-year-old, second-year player; they put Allen in the top 15 in the entire league in both categories. Allen is also sixh in screen assists per game (4.5). He's started all 55 games he's played and has elevated his scoring average from 8.2 to 11.2 and his rebounding average from 5.4 to 8.7. All a full-time starter from opening night on, Allen's minutes are also up to 26.7 per game from 20.0 last season.

Among his 16 double-doubles, Allen's 20-point, 24-rebound show against Houston on Jan. 16 stands out as the dominant performance of his young career. And he's become a familiar highlight reel performer with his blocks of NBA notables such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Blake Griffin and more.

NETS COACH KENNY ATKINSON ON JARRETT ALLEN

"He's gotten stronger. I still think there's a lot of growth there though. There's a lot of untapped potential. He's become more assertive, but I still think there's room to grow there, being more assertive, more aggressive. But, a 20-year-old guy starting at center for a team that's improving and getting better. On a personal level, cerebral, introvert, which is a compliment. He doesn't say anything, but when you sit down and talk to him and talk for 30 minutes about any subject, he has a lot of personality. He's just not going to be the first one to open his mouth."