NBA All-Star Game: D'Angelo Russell

The Brooklyn Nets are sending a strong contingent to Charlotte, with four players representing the franchise at 2019 All-Star Weekend. Each day this week we'll profile one of the Nets with a ticket to Charlotte, followed by our All-Star Weekend primer on Friday.

Monday: Jarrett Allen

Tuesday: Rodions Kurucs

Wednesday: Joe Harris

Thursday: D'Angelo Russell

EVENT

68th NBA All-Star Game

Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. As the leading vote getters for their respective conferences, LeBron James and Giannis Antetekounmpo are team captains and drafted their rosters for this year's game.

PUNCHING HIS TICKET

Selected as an injury replacement for Victor Oladipo, D'Angelo Russell is the 15th Net to be named an NBA All-Star, and the first since Joe Johnson in 2014. Only Buck Williams was younger than the 22-year-old Russell when he was named an All-Star in 1982 and 1983. Russell came on strong in averaging 23.8 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 47.9 percent and 41.3 percent from 3-point range in January. He also earned his first NBA Player of the Week honor on Jan. 21.

EVENT BREAKDOWN

Russell is on Team Giannis for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, which will be coached by Milwaukee's Mike Budenholzer. Team Giannis starters include Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State's Steph Curry, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City's Paul George and Charlotte's Kemba Walker.

Russell joins Detroit's Blake Griffin, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki, Orlando's Nikola Vucevic, and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook as Team Giannis reserves.

Team LeBron is coached by Denver's Michael Malone and features as starters the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Houston's James Harden, Boston's Kyrie Irving, Golden State's Kevin Durant and Toronto's Kawhi Leonard.

Reserves are San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge, Washington's Bradley Beal, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, Portland's Damian Lillard, Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Golden State's Klay Thompson, Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns and Miami's Dwyane Wade.

D'ANGELO'S 2018-19 SEASON

In his second season in Brooklyn and fourth in the NBA, Russell has elevated his game as the season has progressed. He and Ed Davis lead the team in playing in 58 of Brooklyn's 59 games, and Russell is tied with Joe Harris for the team lead in minutes per game. With career highs across the board, Russell leads Brooklyn with 20.3 points and 6.6 assists per game. His 37.2 3-point field goal percentage and 43.6 overall shooting are also his best career marks. He's ninth in the NBA with 159 3-point field goals made and 12th in assists per game.

Russell has nine 30-point games this season after notching seven in his first three seasons combined and seven double-doubles after posting eight in his first three seasons combined. He tied his career high with 40 points at Orlando on Jan. 18 and set a career high with 14 assists at Toronto on Feb. 11. Russell has three games this season with at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, the most in a single season in NBA history.

NETS COACH KENNY ATKINSON ON D'ANGELO RUSSELL

"Confidence. Bravado. Work. Maturity. I think all those things have grown in the last year, since we've had him. I think he got in the right program at the right time. I joked with him when he first got here, this is like a college program. You don't have to go to study hall, but you've got to do your performance work. We ask a lot of our guys. Sean (Marks) said it, he bought in. I can't tell you the exact date, because it wasn't right from the start. But he eventually bought in."