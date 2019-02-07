NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 6, 2019

The NBA trade deadline is just hours away. Already this season, a handful of deals have taken place (which you can keep track of here). As we close in on the official trade deadline (Feb. 7, 3 p.m. ET), talks of other deals will continue.

Keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA -- and the latest deals that have been agreed to -- as deadline day approaches.

(And, if you missed it, here's what happened on Tuesday.)

The Kings are officially making a playoff push.

Wednesday night, as the Mavericks game against Charlotte moved into the fourth quarter, The Athletic's Shams Charania broke news that the Sacramento Kings were finalizing the acquisition of forward Harrison Barnes, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quickly followed with details of the return package, which includes Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

The Mavericks confirmed the deal late Wednesday night, and also indicated they requested waivers on center Salah Mejri.

Thank you for all you've done @hbarnes! Nothing but the best 🙏



https://t.co/4U5ws7x9dvpic.twitter.com/FBfeTsEzSr — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 7, 2019

Read more here about the deal, which is expected to create a max salary slot for Dallas and open the Kings and Barnes to a possible long-term union.

-- 1:49 a.m., Feb. 7

Pelicans acquire Markieff Morris

The Washington Wizards, who already sent forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Bulls, are continuing to maneuver. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that Markieff Morris is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that could hold significant financial ramifications for the Wizards' cap sheet moving forward. The deal was later announced by the Wizards and Pelicans.

In the deal, the Pelicans added Morris and a 2023 second-round pick while they sent forward Wesley Johnson to the Wizards.

The Athletic's David Aldridge followed with additional detail:

Wizards will send their own 2023 second-rounder to Pelicans along with Morris for Johnson. Washington officially now under the tax threshold for 2019-20 and thus won’t be subject to repeater taxes. Wizards just got a 2023 second-rounder tonight from Chicago in the Otto Porter deal, so they were comfortable sending their own ’23 pick to NO to help facilitate this deal.

“This trade gives us a veteran wing player and former first round pick in Wesley who will add experience and shooting to our bench,” Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld said in a statement. “Markieff was an important part of our team during his time here and we appreciate his contributions over the last four seasons.”

-- 11:24 p.m. (Updated 4:37 a.m., Feb. 7)

Report: Knicks on 'equal footing' with Lakers in Davis sweeps

Marc Stein of The New York Times has dropped the latest update in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes in a series of Wednesday night tweets, ones that put the Knicks on "equal footing" with the Lakers as far as potential for signing long-term.

Anthony Davis has the Knicks on equal footing with the Lakers in terms of teams he is interested in signing with long-term, @NYTSports has learned. The Clippers and Bucks also remain preferred destinations on his list The Knicks could still try to trade for Davis before the deadline or wait until after the draft lottery in May, when the world will know how strong their top pick in June is. Either way, New York has ample encouragement to pursue a Davis trade before its big free-agent summer Sources say Davis, meanwhile, remains adamant that he will not sign a long-term deal with Boston if the Celtics trade for him in July and that he would like to play out the rest of the season for the Pelicans if there's no trade by tomorrow's deadline

Per Stein, Davis intends to enter 2020 free agency rather than sign an extension, even if he's traded to the Knicks, Lakers or one of his other preferred destinations (Clippers, Bucks).

-- 10:00 p.m.

Report: Pelicans have yet to respond to Lakers trade proposal

Word surfaced yesterday that the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out of Anthony Davis trade talks because of "outrageous" demands by the New Orleans Pelicans. Earlier, reports surfaced that the Pelicans were not showing much initiative in the trade process with the Lakers as well.

There may be more fuel to the fire for the latter category today, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pelicans have yet to respond to the Lakers' most recent trade proposal for Davis. Additionally, he reports the Pelicans have yet to engage the Lakers in trade talks, and L.A. is "running low on hope" that New Orleans reconnects prior to Thursday's deadline.

New Orleans GM Dell Demps has had no communication today with Lakers president Magic Johnson on LA's most recent trade offer for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers running low on hope that Pelicans will engage them before Thursday's 3 PM trade deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

On Tuesday, Wojnarowski reported the Lakers were pessimistic about a Davis trade getting done before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The Lakers made a new offer for Davis yesterday with a trade that would have included multiple young players, future first-round picks and more. However, the Lakers have failed to get the Pelicans to budge much in dealing Davis.

-- 1:34 p.m. (Updated 8:53 p.m.)

Reports: Three-team trade sending Shumpert to Houston

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that a three-team trade is in the works, one involving the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring guard Iman Shumpert in a three-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, league sources told ESPN. The Rockets will send guard Brandon Knight, forward Marquese Chriss and a 2019 lottery protected first-round pick to the Cavaliers, league sources said. The Cavaliers will send guard Alec Burks to the Kings, and guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets, league sources said. Stauskas and Baldwin were acquired in a deal with Portland on Sunday that sent Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers.

The deal appears to have been built off the foundation of a previously reported Knight/first-round-pick-for-Burks discussion.

Burks is averaging 11.6 points (37.8 3-point percentage) and 5.5 rebounds for Cleveland. Shumpert, known for his defensive prowess, has been hitting a near-career-best 36.6 percent of his career-high 4.8 3-point attempts per game. Stauskas has averaged 6.1 ppg in 15.3 mpg this season for Portland, not having played for the Cavaliers since Sunday's trade.

After Wednesday's 127-101 win against the Kings, Rockets guard James Harden expressed his excitement about the deal.

"Shump is a vet who can help us defensively, ball-handling, shooting," Harden said. "He's been playing very well this season. Once he gets here and gets a couple of practices in, let's go."

On Wednesday night, Shumpert posted a thank you message to Kings fans on Twitter that read: "Sacramento...I really can't thank you enough for accepting me in full ever since I got off the plane when I was traded here. For the open arms, loving energy and stories we now share together as the #scores. THANK YOU."

-- 8:25 p.m. (Updated 4:48 a.m., Feb. 7)

Fresh off the news that John Wall will miss at least the next year following left Achilles surgery, the Wizards have officially shipped off another key piece of their core.

Washington has traded Otto Porter to Chicago in exchange for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.

“We are bringing in two former first round picks who will give us frontcourt depth with their ability to play multiple positions,” Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld said in a statement. “The trade also provides us with an opportunity to continue to develop two promising young players while giving us future flexibility.”

Porter, who was drafted third overall in 2013, is averaging 12.6 points in 29 minutes per game while shooting 45.7 percent overall and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

The move cuts short Parker's well-publicized return to his hometown after being drafted second overall by Milwaukee in 2014. After beginning the year as a starter, Parker saw his role diminish before ultimately being benched as Chicago shifted to its youth movement. Parker is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.

“Otto was always a team-first player and a positive presence for us both on and off the court,” Grunfeld said. “He worked to develop into a very good player during his time here and we wish him the best in this new chapter in his career.”

-- 7:55 p.m.

The Phoenix Suns have acquired shooting guards Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington from the Miami Heat for veteran forward Ryan Anderson, in a trade first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Suns have reached an agreement with Heat to acquire guard Tyler Johnson, league source tells ESPN. Miami is acquiring Phoenix's Ryan Anderson in the deal for Tyler Johnson. Here's a strong rotation trade candidate who is part of Miami/Phoenix trade: Heat guard Wayne Ellington is being sent to the Suns, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium.

In his fourth NBA season, Johnson is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds this season while playing in 44 games. Ellington is averaging 8.4 points in 21.3 minutes per game. According to Wojnarowski, the Suns are expected to waive Ellington so he can join a playoff contender.

Agent Mark Bartelstein is working with the Suns to waive guard Wayne Ellington and allow him to join a playoff contender, league sources tell ESPN. Ellington is arriving with Tyler Johnson from Miami in the trade for Ryan Anderson.

The 30-year-old Anderson has only gotten into 15 games this season, averaging 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.

-- 3:58 p.m. (Updated 8:22 p.m.)

Sixers acquire Raptors' Richardson

Hours after officially acquiring Tobias Harris from the LA Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers have swung another (albeit smaller) trade.

Philadelphia has added Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Richardson, the Raptors' 2022 second-round pick and the rights to swingman Emir Preldžić n exchange for cash considerations. Both teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon.

Richardson has appeared in 22 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 1.4 points in 4.7 minutes per game. Preldžić was the 57th pick of the 2009 Draft by the Phoenix Suns. Since being selected, Preldžić's rights have also been held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.

Blake Murphy of The Atheltic says the trade helps the Raptors save some money under the salary cap and may set the stage for another move. Once the trade becomes official, Toronto's roster would stand at 13.

-- 3:07 p.m.

Grizzlies reportedly seek multiple first-round picks for Conley

The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons have been widely reported as the frontrunners in trades for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley. If either team wants to secure the standout playmaker, it seems they'll have to pony up some future Draft picks to do so.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reports the Grizzlies are seeking multiple first-round picks for Conley. The reason is because of the kind of a haul the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers netted, respectively, for Kristaps Porzingis and Tobias Harris. The Jazz and Pistons remain deeply interested in Conley, but have yet to meet the Grizzlies' asking price.

Per Stein:

Memphis is said to be seeking multiple first-round picks in exchange for Conley ... and we have seen two deals in the last week (Porzingis and Tobias) that had teams (Dallas and Philly) willing to go to those lengths

John Martin of ESPN 92.9 in Memphis says he was told by Tony Jones of The Athletic that the Jazz made a final offer for Conley. Their pitch consisted of a first-round pick, a second-round pick and expiring contracts that matched dollar for dollar. The Grizzlies reportedly asked for guard Dante Exum in the deal, but were rebuffed by Utah.

First-round pick, second-round pick, and expirings, dollar for dollar. Grizzlies asked for Exum and were told no.

Jazz forward Derrick Favors -- along with teammate Ricky Rubio -- have been linked in trade talks for Conley. Per Eric Woodyard of The Salt Lake Tribune, Favors' camp has been in touch with the Jazz front office regarding the trade talks. However, he and Rubio are both focused on playing tonight vs. Phoenix.

As for center Marc Gasol, the Grizzlies are continuing to try and trade him (where the Charlotte Hornets are the leader for his services).

-- 1:25 p.m.

Reports: Pelicans explore Randle, Mirotic trades

Anthony Davis remains the man in the spotlight for the New Orleans Pelicans as the trade deadline looms. But don't let the ever-changing trade storyline surrounding the All-Star big man distract you from other potential trade targets on the roster.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Pelicans are continuing to explore trades for forwards Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic. The Pelicans added Randle in free agency last summer and he holds a player option for next season. Mirotic is on an expiring contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Pelicans, however, may not be quick to deal Randle before Thursday. Will Guillory of The Athletic reports Randle has developed a strong bond with the team's coaches and trainers. Additionally, the Pelicans see Randle as a good piece to build around should Davis wind up being dealt before the trade deadline.

Sources: While the Pelicans have explored potential deals involving Julius Randle, it's unlikely he'll be moved before tomorrow's trade deadline. He's developed a strong bond with the team's coaching/training staff and there's a good chance New Orleans could keep him long-term. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 6, 2019

With Anthony Davis potentially on his way out the door, it could be a nice win for the Pelicans to have a legit 20-10 guy like Randle show a willingness to stay in NOLA. It would also be meaningful for Randle to have a franchise commit to him after the way things ended in LA — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 6, 2019

Randle ranks third on the Pelicans in scoring (19.9 ppg) and second in rebounding (9.3 rpg), while Mirotic is fourth in scoring (16.7 ppg) and third in rebounding (8.3 rpg). Mirotic is shooting 36.8 percent on 3-pointers this season (after a 37.7 percent mark last season) and has struggled with injuries throughout 2018-19.

-- 1:17 p.m.

Maker reportedly dealt to Pistons

Versatile big man Thon Maker made it known late last month he was seeking a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks. He has apparently gotten his wish as the Bucks are reportedly dealing him to the Detroit Pistons.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are finalizing a trade that will send Maker to the Pistons for Stanley Johnson. The deal has been agreed to in principle by both teams. (The trade was also reported by Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.)

Maker, who averaged 16.7 minutes in 74 appearances last season, has only seen 11.7 minutes per in 35 of the Bucks' 47 games thus far. He is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent overall and 33.3 percent on 3-pointers. Johnson, who the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft, is averaging 7.5 ppg and 3.6 ppg in 20 mpg. He has played in 48 of Detroit's 53 games this season.

The deal is seen as an ideal opportunity for both players, Wojnarowski writes, as Johnson will get playing time on a contender while Maker will get an opportunity in coach Dwane Casey's rotation. For Detroit, the trade for Maker allows it to drop further below the salary cap, ESPN's Bobby Marks reports.

-- 11:33 a.m.

Report: Pick protection key in Gasol talks

Memphis Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol was mentioned in a trade last night that would put him on the Charlotte Hornets. As of this morning, both he and Mike Conley remain in a holding pattern.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer says that the protection on a future first-round pick that would be sent in a Hornets-Grizzlies swap may be holding up the Gasol move:

The Grizzlies are in talks to send Marc Gasol to the Hornets for Bismack Biyombo, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and a protected first-round pick, according to league sources. The holdup at this point is the protection on the pick, per a source; it might be enough of an issue to derail the trade entirely.

As for Conley, the Utah Jazz have reportedly made an offer of Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick for the veteran point guard, O'Connor writes. In addition to the Pistons showing interest in Conley, the Indiana Pacers did as well before Victor Oladipo's season-ending knee injury.

-- 11:15 a.m.

Report: Cavs may look to make more deals

Much like the Chicago Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been fairly active with trades this season. While none of them have set the NBA world ablaze, they have all been in line with Cleveland's plan to restock its cupboard with future Draft picks and other assets as it rebuilds.

Don't be surprised, then, to see the Cavs get involved in another similar-type deal as Thursday's deadline nears. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports swingman Alec Burks could be dealt, but if not, Cleveland could find another way to swing more future assets its way:

All signs point to the Cavs hoping to acquire another first-round pick before Thursday. In a handful of trades, they've added one of those and six second-rounders, accomplishing their goal of restocking their treasure chest after emptying it during a four-year stretch that led to four consecutive Finals trips. A tax team, currently outside the playoff picture (Detroit as one example), could look to move a bulky salary, attaching a first-round pick as a sweetener. Maybe there's a playoff squad looking for an extra scoring boost that's willing to part with a late first-rounder that won't have as much value to them, but could be worth it for Cleveland. The Houston Rockets have been seeking help on the wing. What about them getting out from under Brandon Knight's hefty $30 million dollars over the next two years and tossing in a late first-rounder? League sources told cleveland.com that is one deal being discussed. San Antonio owes Pau Gasol more than $32 million over the next two years and has an extra 2019 first-rounder from the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan deal. According to sources, the Spurs looked into a swap for Rodney Hood before he was sent to Portland. The Spurs also have interest in Burks. In this deal, the Cavs would have to add more salary filler to make it legal.

-- 9:36 a.m.

Report: Bulls get some calls about Parker

In terms of teams who have made actual trades this season, the Chicago Bulls have made four of them so far this season. There are some other intriguing players on the roster trade-wise and Chicago has gotten some calls on some of them lately.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls have been in contact with a couple of teams on trades regarding forward Jabari Parker. He is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season in 39 games, having bounced back from a stint out of the rotation in mid-December.

Here's more from Cowley:

The Sun-Times confirmed a report Monday that the Bulls have been in contact with the Lakers about trading Jabari Parker for guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but Caldwell-Pope has no-trade rights and reportedly is not sold on leaving Los Angeles. According to a source, there have been a handful of calls about Parker in the last week. Then there’s center Robin Lopez, who could be a buyout candidate if the Bulls can’t find a landing place for him. Either way, Lopez thinks he can bring a lot to another team.

-- 8:48 a.m.

What's next for Gasol, Conley?

Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, the franchise icons of the Memphis Grizzlies, continue to see their names bandied about in trade talks. But as the trade deadline draws near, will either one of them actually get dealt?

Yesterday, Conley was reportedly being hotly pursued by the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons. Another report cropped up that would reportedly send Conley and Gasol to the Toronto Raptors for Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas. As for Gasol, he was linked in "strong talks" with the Charlotte Hornets at the beginning of the night. By the end of it, it seemed that deal was dying off per the Sporting News' Sean Devaney.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports (via Twitter) that the Pistons "aren't expected to land Conley at this juncture." That was made even more true because of Detroit's late-night trade Tuesday that will reportedly send Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer explains what it might take for the Hornets to land Gasol, should the talks reignite between now and Thursday:

I don’t know what the Hornets are offering, but the aggregate salaries leaving Charlotte for Memphis would have to approximate the aggregate added to Charlotte’s salary cap because the Hornets are well over the cap and about $3 million below the luxury-tax threshold. All that would complicate a deal that would also have to satisfy the Grizzlies’ intention to rebuild. Memphis’ wish list would logically be draft picks, young players controlled by rookie-scale contracts and short-term contracts to facilitate salary-cap flexibility. The Grizzlies are well on their way to missing the playoffs; moving on from veterans Gasol and point guard Mike Conley is a logical step toward starting over. Young Hornets Miles Bridges and Malik Monk fit in that rookie-scale category. Players with expiring contracts would be Jeremy Lamb and Frank Kaminsky. The Hornets have plenty of first- and second-round picks over the next several years they could use as currency. Hard to say what the Grizzlies would accept to match salaries. For instance, would they take back about $52 million remaining on Nic Batum’s contract? More likely, they’d accept one additional season for Bismack Biyombo at $17 million or Marvin Williams at $15 million.

-- 8:16 a.m.

Lowry taking trade talk in stride

The Toronto Raptors didn't make a large contingent of their fans happy last summer when they traded All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a deal to get Kawhi Leonard. That sentiment likely bubbled up again on Tuesday when rumors began to circulate that the Raptors were possibly interested in trading Lowry (and Jonas Valanciunas) to the Memphis Grizzlies for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

Lowry has seen his name in trade talks before and after last night's 119-107 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, he wasn't about to fret this latest round of chatter. ESPN's Tim Bontemps confirmed that Lowry had been discussed as a piece in a potential deal with the Grizzlies. Lowry said he was surprised to find his name in any trades, but had not been contacted by Toronto's brass about a potential deal.

Here's more from Bontemps:

"I think they will make decisions for themselves, and they'll do what's best for them," Lowry told ESPN on Tuesday. "I don't think there's one thing I can say or do [to change that], you know what I mean? "I think that's just how they work, and they operate. They make moves, and they make moves for the best of the organization. If they do something that will be their feeling to whatever the organization thinks is best for them." ... "No, I haven't heard anything," Lowry said. "Reassurance would be great, but at the end of the day, they don't have to call me. My job is, as a player, to go out here and do my job. If they want to call me, that'd be great. I would appreciate it. But if they don't, I understand. "It's a business. I know that's such a cliche, but if they wanted to call me, I'm sure they would. I've been here six years, and I've given a lot to this organization. I'm sure if they were going to trade me, they'd say, 'Hey, Kyle, this is what's on the table.'"

Lowry remains confident that the Raptors can make a serious run at The Finals with a fully healthy roster. Valanciunas is still mending from left thumb surgery, but is slated to return to the lineup soon.

-- 7:20 a.m.

From those who would know ...

Speculating about trades and firing up the ESPN trade machine is always fun ... if you're not one of the names involved in a potential deal. Those who have been through a trade before -- such as those on our Players Only panel last night -- can comment on what trade talks can do for both the player and a team at large.

As the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in the thick of the Anthony Davis trade rumors, how is it affecting team chemistry? Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Baron Davis and Candace Parker share their thoughts in a must-see segment.

Anthony Davis trade talk may be affecting team chemistry for the Lakers.

-- 7:15 a.m.

