Wizards acquire Johnson from Pelicans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired forward Wesley Johnson from New Orleans in exchange for Markieff Morris and a 2023 second round pick.

“This trade gives us a veteran wing player and former first round pick in Wesley who will add experience and shooting to our bench,” said Grunfeld. “Markieff was an important part of our team during his time here and we appreciate his contributions over the last four seasons.”

Johnson (6-7, 215) has averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting .338 from three-point range in 597 career games (334 starts) over eight seasons with Minnesota, Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans. He has averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting .380 from three-point range in 26 games (13 starts) with the Pelicans this season. Johnson was originally selected with the fourth overall pick by the Timberwolves in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Syracuse. His best statistical season came in 2014-15 with the Lakers when he averaged 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting .351 from three-point range in 76 games.

Morris was originally acquired by the Wizards from Phoenix in exchange for DeJuan Blair, Kris Humphries and a 2016 first round draft pick on February 8, 2015. He averaged 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in 210 games (185 starts) over his career with the team.