Wizards deal Porter to Bulls for Portis, Parker

Fresh off the news that John Wall will miss at least the next year following left Achilles surgery, the Wizards have officially shipped off another key piece of their core.

Washington has traded Otto Porter to Chicago in exchange for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.

NBA TV analysts discuss the trade between Washington and Chicago.

Porter, who was drafted third overall in 2013, is averaging 12.6 points in 29 minutes per game while shooting 45.7 percent overall and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

For Chicago, the trading of Portis signals the complete passing of the frontcourt torch to second-year forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie big man Wendell Carter Jr. The 23-year-old Portis is averaging career highs in points (14.1), rebounds (7.3) and 3-point shooting (37.5 percent).

The move cuts short Parker's well-publicized return to his hometown after being drafted second overall by Milwaukee in 2014. After beginning the year as a starter, Parker saw his role diminish before ultimately being benched as Chicago shifted to its youth movement. Parker is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.