Vucevic Tied With Howard and Nelson for Second Most Opening Night Starts in Magic History

ORLANDO – When he re-signed with the Orlando Magic last July, ensuring that he will remain the longest-tenured player on the active roster, Nikola Vucevic talked about being afforded the opportunity to further build his legacy with the franchise.

On Wednesday, when the Magic opened the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Amway Center, Vucevic moved a step closer to another franchise record that will likely be his in the near future.

Vucevic, who believed so strongly in the Magic’s future that he re-upped with the franchise in early July, made his eighth consecutive Opening Night start on Wednesday against the Cavs. Vucevic’s eight-year run of being an Opening Night starter ties him with Dwight Howard (2004-12 in Orlando) and Jameer Nelson (2004-13 in Orlando). Nick Anderson, the first player ever drafted by the Magic, is the only player with more Opening Night starts with nine during his time with the franchise from 1989-99.

An NBA all-star for the first time in his career last season, Vucevic joined Shaquille O’Neal and Howard as the only players in Magic history to average at least 20 points and 12 rebounds over a full season. Already the franchise’s record-holder for rebounds in a game (29 in 2012) and rebounds on an Opening Night (23 in 2014), Vucevic has put his name all over the Magic’s record books in his seven seasons in Orlando. He came into Wednesday’s game ranked second in rebounds (5,191), third in field goals made (3,561), fourth in blocks (475), fifth in points (8,128) and minutes played (15,293) and seventh games (485) and steals (441).

``For me, I’ve been here so long, and it was really important to come back here because I just feel like there’s something special happening with the franchise,’’ said Vucevic, who lifted the Magic into the playoffs last spring for the first time since 2012. ``There’s been a huge change in culture around here and we all feel it. Now, we all want to keep this thing going.’’

AMWAY ASSIST: When the Magic were last on the Amway Center parquet floor back in the spring spring for regular-season action, ear-splitting noise filled the air and the home team dominated the action in a game that they absolutely had to have to reach the postseason.

In Wednesday’s season opener, the Magic hoped to pick up right where they left off last season by once again teaming with their fans to make the Amway Center a difficult place for foes to play.

In making their push to the playoffs, the Magic won their final nine regular-season games at the Amway Center last spring. The came into Wednesday hoping to extend that streak to double digits and regain their dominance on their home court.

The last time they had a home winning streak of that magnitude, they won the final seven home games of the 2009-10 season and captured the first four home games of the 2010-11 season.

``What really sticks out to me (from late last season) was how involved the fans were and hopefully they’re going to be just as loud throughout the season,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier recalled. ``A lot of (the burden of exciting the fans) is on us, obviously. But I really remember that game against the (Atlanta) Hawks (back on April 5) when we really killed the game in the first quarter and the fans were a big part of it. They were really engaged and … it was a different atmosphere.’’

This season, it could prove to be very important to the Magic if they continue their home success early on. Orlando has nine of its first 13 games on its home floor, giving it the chance to potentially build a cushion prior to difficult road stretches ahead in December and January.

``We obviously start the season at home and if we get off to a good start and win a lot of games here (in Orlando), it can kick-start our season,’’ Vucevic said. ``Last year, we did a good job at home and it helped us get to the playoffs, and we have to repeat that this year and do even better. Home is where you make your living in the NBA, so hopefully we can protect in front of our home fans, who are always great.’’

OLD COACHING BUDDIES: Cleveland’s John Beilein might be a newcomer to the NBA coaching circuit, but he’s someone who Orlando’s Steve Clifford has known and respected for years.

Beilein, who led the University of Michigan to two Finals Fours during his time with the Wolverines from 2007-19, made the jump to the NBA in May by becoming the Cavaliers’ new head coach. Beilein, 66, has been in coaching since 1975, working at eight different schools along the way.

Clifford was one of the first to call and welcome him to the professional basketball level.

``(Clifford) has Division II roots like I do. He is not just a good coach, he’s a terrific person,’’ Beilein said. ``He’s one of the first guys who reached out to me and I think he said, `Basketball is basketball, and it’ll take a while, but you’ll adjust (from college to the NBA).’’

Clifford, 58 and in coaching since 1983, has crossed paths with Beilein several times through the years at coaching stops along the way.

``I was an assistant at Sienna (1994-95) when he was the head coach at Canisius (1992-97). I was an assistant coach as East Carolina (1999-00) when he was the head coach at Richmond (1997-02), and actually when I was Adelphi (1995-99), I interviewed to go with him to Richmond and be an assistant, so I’ve known him for a long, long time and he’s a great coach,’’ Clifford said. ``He’s a tremendous person and I’ve admired and respected him for a long, long time.’’

As a follow-up question, Clifford was asked why Beilein didn’t hire him when he interviewed with him in 1997. Joked Clifford: ``He did not (hire him) and nor do I blame him. Clearly, that didn’t hold him back in any way.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando will take a day off on Thursday and return to the practice floor on Friday before departing for its first road trip of the regular season. The Magic play the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday (tip time: 7:30 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida). Then, after travelling and practicing on Sunday, the Magic will be in Toronto to face the Raptors on Monday (tip time: 7:30 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida).

Orlando defeated Atlanta in all four meetings last season, and it split with Toronto 2-2 in the regular season. In the playoffs, the Magic won Game 1 in Toronto on a D.J. Augustin 3-pointer in the final seconds, but they proved no match the rest of the series as the Raptors won four consecutive games.

