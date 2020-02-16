Twitter Reacts to Aaron Gordon's 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

ORLANDO – Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. put on a show at the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago with some of the most original, challenging and flawless feats the competition has ever seen.

However, when Gordon put up five straight slams that earned 50s, along with a closing dunk over 7-foot-5 center and former University of Central Florida star Tacko Fall, and left without a trophy, the world reacted.

Since the winner of the contest is determined by a panel consisting of players, celebrities and analysts, let’s take a look at the reaction of those who fit that criteria -- plus a few others -- but didn’t have a vote last night:

PLAYERS:

2 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. !! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

AG GOT ROBBED AGAIN #BS — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 16, 2020

That was legendary... but damn they did Aaron wrong again — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) February 16, 2020

How can you single handedly have 3 of the top 10 dunks ever completed in the #NBADunkContest and never have been a champ? @Double0AG #robbery — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) February 16, 2020

One of the craziest dunk contest I’ve ever seen!!! @TheRea1DJones and @Double0AG did there thing!!! They both should’ve just won real talk — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 16, 2020

Gotta change the system..Straight up robbed him again!! — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) February 16, 2020

Derrick Jones don't even believe that.. Smh.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 16, 2020

Wow terrible job now Aaron Gordon never doing dunk contest again straight robbed that man. — Allonzo Trier (@ISO_ZO) February 16, 2020

Still can’t believe AG lost that dunk contest shouldn’t let homies be the judge lol that’s cold right there lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) February 16, 2020

Peoples 2x Champ @Double0AG much love bro! — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) February 16, 2020

judges are wilding — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 16, 2020

what? — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 16, 2020

Whaaaaaaaat?!?!??! The man jumped over Tacko !!!!????? — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 16, 2020

Nahhh that’s not cool.... AG been robbed twice now. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) February 16, 2020

Aaron Gordon is the dunk champ...dont care what the scores say! Lowkey he might be the most creative dunker in the history of the dunk contest. #unreal — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) February 16, 2020

ATHLETES & CELEBRITIES:

Give my man @Double0AG a trophy already!!! https://t.co/SelMXOMqj5 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 16, 2020

We don’t deserve him… he lost to a guy who did the same dunk 4 different ways lol https://t.co/sS4NBte3rM — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) February 16, 2020

I’m not a judge but #AaronGordon won that dunk contest. Just putting that out there. @NBA #AllStarWeekend — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 16, 2020

ANALYSTS & PUBLICATIONS:

Frame-by-frame is the only way to understand how great @Double0AG’s dunk over @tackofall99 was. To, with no test run, clear a upright 7-foot-6 man with that short of a head start is virtually impossible. pic.twitter.com/00RS1BKL2M — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 16, 2020

Dunk Contest doesn't deserve Aaron Gordon — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 16, 2020

The world record in the high jump is 7 ft 11.67 inches. Gordon jumped over a guy who is 7-6 in shoes, grabbed a basketball and dunked it. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) February 16, 2020

there is no amount of money on this planet you can pay me to guard Aaron Gordon first game back after the all-star break — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2020

AARON GORDON GOT FIVE 50s AND JUMPED OVER A GUY WHO’S 7’5” AND LOST THE DUNK CONTEST — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 16, 2020

thank you to aaron gordon for all of his dunk contests which we clearly did not deserve pic.twitter.com/aOh12a2RpT — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 16, 2020

Aaron Gordon has the most perfect scores (8 of them!) in the history of the Dunk Contest - yet zero trophies. He started off last night with five straight 50’s - and dunked over a 7’5” human being holding a basketball in his final dunk... and still lost pic.twitter.com/VHWCnDTUFD — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 16, 2020

Aaron Gordon got five 50s. Most in history. And still lost. Robbery. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) February 16, 2020

Aaron Gordon could jump over a space shuttle with a set of medieval armor on and he'd still probably lose :( — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) February 16, 2020

What Aaron Gordon would’ve had to do to win the dunk contest#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/qmDxMU69NN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2020

THAT’S BULLJIVE AARON GORDON GOT ROBBED IN THE DUNK CONTEST. GORDON DUNKED OVER THE TALLEST PLAYER IN THE NBA AND GOT A 47. FOH — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 16, 2020

Aaron Gordon got robbed again pic.twitter.com/02UMpohhDw — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 16, 2020

TEAMMATES:

@Double0AG bro you can have my trophy. I’m heated. — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) February 16, 2020

I feel sick for AG man. You re the people champ bro @Double0AG !!! — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 16, 2020

Did my man AG dirty — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) February 16, 2020

AG got robbed 2 years in a row smh — James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) February 16, 2020

That’s worth nothing when you get robbed twice https://t.co/ew1S9yS6se — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) February 16, 2020

ORLANDO'S OWN:

We plan on reaching out to Chicago Police today to investigate @OrlandoMagic forward @Double0AG being robbed of a dunk contest championship last night. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2020

Can I use my Mayoral powers to ask for a revote? https://t.co/RzgVGqVG47 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) February 16, 2020

RT if Aaron Gordon was robbed — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 16, 2020

.@Double0AG the committee did you wrong. Claim it. — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) February 16, 2020

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by Dan Savage are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.