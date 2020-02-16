Twitter Reacts to Aaron Gordon's 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

by Dan Savage
Posted: Feb 16, 2020

ORLANDO – Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. put on a show at the 2020 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago with some of the most original, challenging and flawless feats the competition has ever seen.

However, when Gordon put up five straight slams that earned 50s, along with a closing dunk over 7-foot-5 center and former University of Central Florida star Tacko Fall, and left without a trophy, the world reacted.

Since the winner of the contest is determined by a panel consisting of players, celebrities and analysts, let’s take a look at the reaction of those who fit that criteria -- plus a few others -- but didn’t have a vote last night:

PLAYERS:

ATHLETES & CELEBRITIES:

ANALYSTS & PUBLICATIONS:

TEAMMATES:

ORLANDO'S OWN:

