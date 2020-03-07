Steve Clifford Back With Team, Cleared to Return to Coaching

MINNEAPOLIS – Head coach Steve Clifford rejoined his victorious Orlando Magic team early Saturday morning following a bout with dizziness and feeling ill in the third quarter of Friday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clifford, 58, left the sidelines midway through the third quarter of Orlando’s eventual 132-118 victory after feeling ill. Clifford was eventually taken to Hennapin County Medical Center where he was diagnosed with dehydration and released to return to his normal coaching duties.

Clifford is expected to be with the team later this afternoon when it practices in Houston. The Magic (28-35) face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday (tip time: 7 p.m. ET; TV: Fox Sports Florida). Orlando is a half-game back of the No. 7 seed and the Brooklyn Nets, who reportedly fired head coach Kenny Atkinson and appointed former Magic coach Jacque Vaughn as the interim coach.

Magic assistant coach Tyrone Corbin said Clifford approached him near the bench in the third quarter, handed off his lineup card to him and left the playing court for the locker room. After being evaluated at Target Center, Clifford was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. He was back at the team hotel in downtown Minneapolis just after midnight, Central Time.

After shooting a season-best 60.7 percent for the game and 60.5 percent in the opening half and equaling the season’s high-water mark at 68.2 percent in the second quarter in the rout of the Timberwolves, several Magic players expressed their concern and admiration for Clifford, their coach in Orlando the past two seasons.

``He’s a big part of this, obviously, and he’s really the heart and soul,’’ Magic forward Aaron Gordon said. ``Seeing him leave the sideline, I could actually feel it in how we started playing. We were a little bit more disorganized and much more chaotic without (Clifford). His health comes first, we’re looking out for him and praying for him.’’

Added guard Terrence Ross, who has enjoyed his finest two seasons in the NBA while playing for Clifford: ``His intelligence on the court and his ability to (access) the game out, understand the vibe and understand what we need to do to help us get going in the right direction,’’ Ross said. ``He provides a lot of that, man, and we need him.’’

Clifford, a basketball lifer who has worked at the NBA level for 20 years, was an assistant coach in Orlando from 2007-12 when the Magic reached the playoffs five straight years. While working under then-head coach Stan Van Gundy, Clifford directed a Magic defense that was a driving force on the squad reaching the 2009 NBA Finals and the 2010 East Finals.

After spending the 2012-13 season as an assistant coach under Mike Brown and Mike D’Antoni with the Los Angeles Lakers, Clifford landed his first head coaching job at the NBA level with the Charlotte Hornets in 2013. In five seasons in Charlotte, Clifford make the Hornets a winner almost immediately and guided the franchise to two playoff appearances.

Clifford returned to Orlando prior to last season and got the Magic into the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Clifford’s Magic went 22-9 down the stretch and 42-40 for the franchise’s first winning record since the 2011-12 season.

Clifford has twice had to step away from coaching because of medical concerns – both while serving as head coach of the Hornets. In 2013, doctors inserted two stents to open arterial blockages, and he returned to the sidelines after missing just two games. Clifford missed 21 games during the 2017-18 season following a bout with severe headaches caused by sleep deprivation and stress.

``Coach Cliff, he’s a friend,’’ Gordon said. ``He’s a coach, a mentor. So, to see somebody having a little trouble – it’s bigger than basketball. I’m glad we could just get the win for him and move on.’’

