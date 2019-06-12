Ross Hosts Local Youth at Private Movie Screening

ORLANDO - This Friday, Men in Black: International, a spinoff from the Men in Black film series, hits theaters nationwide.

Thanks to Terrence Ross, 50 kids from Parramore’s New Image Youth Center (NIYC) were able to watch the fourth installment of the science fiction franchise even earlier.

Just a few weeks after wrapping up the best season of his career – averaging 15.1 points while making 217 3-pointers, the most by anyone in league history who didn’t start in a single game – Ross hosted a private screening of the movie for the children at the Cobb Plaza Cinema Café in downtown Orlando. He also treated them to popcorn, drinks, a Magic goody bag and transportation to and from the theater.

It wasn’t the first time Ross has boosted the spirits of children from the NIYC, which serves as a safe haven for Orlando youth in grades K-12 while providing after school and summer programs to support underprivileged students in the Parramore community. The services provided include academic support, social development, health and wellness and crisis intervention.

“It’s fun, it’s good seeing the old faces, seeing these kids every now and then,” Ross said. “It’s like developing a relationship with them. Doing things like this, it’s good to catch up with them and take them out every now and then.”

Back in December, the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter took NIYC kids on a holiday shopping spree at a local Target. A couple years ago, Ross watched a private screening of Wonder, a 2017 American comedy-drama film, with children from the center.

Ross, who will be a free agent on July 1, relishes opportunities to give back in the Central Florida community. It brings the seven-year NBA veteran tremendous satisfaction when he’s able to participate in different outreach programs that help children fulfill their dreams.

“It’s great getting to know the community as a whole,” he said. “Not being from here you kind of not know too many people, so it’s a good way to give back and meet people at the same time.”

Dr. Shanta Barton-Stubbs, founder of the NIYC, is grateful for what Ross and the entire Magic organization do to help children reach their full potential.

“They feel definitely loved, they feel the community vibe and we’re very appreciative of opportunities like this,” she said. “Terrence Ross is a superstar, he’s a celebrity. This can be life-changing for them because not only are they experiencing a little bit of how he’s giving back but they are also experiencing that somebody out there really cares and the Orlando Magic are always showing up for them.”