Ranking NBA's Top 10 Centers So Far in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best centers to this point of the season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Marc Gasol

Perhaps not having his dependable point guard, Mike Conley, by his side was the primary reason why Gasol struggled in 2017-18. With Conley healthy and a rapidly blossoming Jaren Jackson Jr. helping do some of the heavy lifting in Memphis, the three-time NBA All-Star has looked far more like his old self. Among all regular starting centers, the 33-year-old ranks No. 1 in 3-point percentage and No. 3 in assists.