Ranking NBA's Top 10 Power Forwards So Far in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his best power forwards so far in the early portion of the 2019-20 season. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Danilo Gallinari

Maybe not getting as much attention around the league as they deserve, the Thunder appear to be in a favorable spot after trading their two perennial All-Stars, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, this past summer. While it’s still very unlikely for them to be a playoff team this season, the future looks bright with all the draft picks they attained in the deals and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerging as one of the game’s best guards. On top of all that, picking up Gallinari, who is shooting a shade over 41 percent from downtown through 13 games, in the PG13 trade has been a plus for OKC.

Other players deserving a mention on this list include Atlanta's Jabari Parker, Denver's Paul Millsap, Charlotte’s PJ Washington, New York’s Julius Randle, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Detroit’s Blake Griffin (recently returned from injury), Washington’s Rui Hachimura, Chicago's Lauri Markkanen and Houston’s P.J. Tucker.