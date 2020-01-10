Ranking NBA's Top 10 Most Improved Player Candidates So Far in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his Most Improved Player Award candidates so far in the 2019-20 season. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Kelly Oubre

One of the league’s best players over the last two-plus weeks has been Oubre, who has scored over 20 points in six of his last 12 games. Much more efficient – both inside the arc and outside of it – than in past seasons, the 6-foot-7, 205-pounder has taken some of the offensive pressure off of Devin Booker, who like Oubre has been taking more high percentage shots than in the past. For the Suns to get back into playoff contention, they are going to have to figure out how to get Booker, Oubre and Deandre Ayton, who recently returned from his suspension, all clicking simultaneously.

Click here to continue