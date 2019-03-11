Ranking 2018-19 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Candidates

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his Sixth Man of the Year candidates. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Luke Kennard

The Pistons are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, and Kennard is a big reason why. Since the All-Star break, the 22-year-old is averaging nearly 16 points per game while shooting 49 percent from 3-point range. Kennard, the 12th pick, is just one of many 2017 draftees making a big impact. It’s not outrageous to think that the 2017 draft, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, John Collins, Kyle Kuzma, Lauri Markkanen, Jonathan Isaac, De'Aaron Fox and Lonzo Ball, will go down as one of the best drafts in NBA history when all is said and done.