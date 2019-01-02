Ranking NBA's Top 10 Shooting Guards So Far in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best shooting guards to this point of the season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Honorable Mentions

Josh Richardson – Even though he has cooled off a bit after a sizzling start to the season, J-Rich is averaging career highs across the board. He has had to carry more responsibility with Goran Dragic out with a knee injury.

Tim Hardaway Jr. – As expected, Kristaps Porzingis’ absence has given the 26-year-old more opportunity to expand his game. Hardaway was scorching hot early in the year, posting at least 30 points in six of his first 17 games.

Evan Fournier – Has anyone been more clutch this season than Fournier? He drilled game-winning buzzer-beaters against the Cavs and Pistons and had a tying-dunk with 2.3 ticks left against the Raptors before Danny Green’s winning shot.

Andrew Wiggins – Even though he’s been a more dependable defender compared to his first few years and despite shooting the ball better from 3-point range, Wiggins continues to be extremely inefficient.

Victor Oladipo – Is there a more cohesive team in the league right now than the blazing hot Pacers? As good as Oladipo is, Indiana kept on rolling even when its All-Star and last year’s Most Improved Player was out recovering from a knee injury.

Jrue Holiday – It’s quite surprising the Pelicans are second to last in the West considering Holiday is having the best season of his career, averaging 20.9 points, 8.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds through 38 games.

J.J. Redick – Every team that’s ever featured a Big Three has relied on a fourth guy to be their X-factor in the playoffs. In Philly’s case this season, that player is likely going to be Redick, who is averaging a career high in scoring through 38 games.