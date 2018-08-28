Ranking Best Power Forwards for 2018-19 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best power forwards for the 2018-19 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Julius Randle – The chemistry between he and Anthony Davis, included among centers for these position rankings, will likely determine if New Orleans makes another extended playoff run.

Jonathan Isaac – Position-less basketball is as rampant as ever, with the Bronx, N.Y. native already one of the most versatile frontcourt players throughout the league. The same question applies for a couple of his Magic teammates, Aaron Gordon and Mohamed Bamba, but will Isaac be a future perennial DPOY candidate?

Kristaps Porzingis – It’s very possible we won’t see him on the court at all in 2018-19, as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. In case he does return at any point this season, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t at least be mentioned on this list.

Paul Millsap - A wrist injury limited the 33-year-old in his first season in Denver. Perhaps, if he was healthy for the entire year, the Nuggets wouldn’t have fallen one win short of a playoff berth.

John Collins – There was plenty to like about the 6-foot-10, 235-pounder in his first year in the league – like his 57.6 shooting percentage and ability to stretch the floor.

Derrick Favors – Maybe one of the more underrated frontcourt pairings is featured in Salt Lake City, as Favors and Rudy Gobert complement each other well.