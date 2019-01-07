Ranking NBA's Top 10 Point Guards So Far in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best point guards so far this season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Bryn Forbes – Tony Parker goes to Charlotte, Dejounte Murray tears his ACL during the preseason and yet, the Spurs are doing just fine with Forbes, a Most Improved Player Award candidate. The 25-year-old is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.

John Wall – Out for the season with a heel injury after playing in 32 games, Wall just hasn’t been healthy the last two years. Although the 28-year-old’s statistics this year were nothing to sneeze at – 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game – the Wizards didn’t have great chemistry with him in the lineup.

Chris Paul – Every player at some point declines, and it appears CP3’s downturn may have started. Even if the nine-time All-Star has faded a bit, that doesn’t mean he can’t have a major impact in the playoffs. The Rockets certainly hope this recovery time will help him stay fresh for April and beyond.

Eric Bledsoe – The ball being in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hands most of the time has benefitted Bledsoe, who is shooting nearly 50 percent from the field through 38 games.

Mike Conley – The 31-year-old, who missed nearly all of last season with a heel injury, has been one of the few bright spots for the Grizzlies, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

D.J. Augustin – Among all regular starting point guards, the Magic's veteran has committed the second fewest turnovers and is only behind Stephen Curry and Forbes in 3-point percentage.

Trae Young – Although he needs to get much better on the defensive end and despite shooting only 29 percent from deep, the rookie’s playmaking has been top-notch.

Lonzo Ball – Such a good defender, passer and rebounder, Ball has a chance to be a special player if he can become a more competent scorer.

Spencer Dinwiddie – Arguably the Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner, the 25-year-old – who inked a contract extension earlier in the year – has had several outstanding performances, including racking up 39 points against the Sixers on Dec. 12.

Justise Winslow – The switch to point guard has helped Winslow and the Heat, who will be without Goran Dragic for a while as he recovers from knee surgery. So much stronger and more physical than the average point guard, the 22-year-old is certainly in the Most Improved Player conversation.

Derrick Rose – One of the most heartwarming stories in NBA history, the former league MVP has enjoyed a tremendous bounce-back season when many thought his career was close to being over.