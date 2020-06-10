Ranking NBA's Top 10 Small Forwards in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 small forwards during the 2019-20 season prior to the hiatus. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Kelly Oubre Jr.

Where should Oubre Jr., with his career-high averages of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, rank on the Most Improved Player Award candidates list? At the moment, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Boston’s Jaylen Brown probably deserve to be in the top three. Brown’s Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum, certainly belongs in the conversation, as do a few others such as Orlando’s Markelle Fultz, Charlotte’s Devonte’ Graham, New Orleans’ Lonzo Ball, Detroit’s Christian Wood and Phoenix's Oubre Jr., who has racked up at least 30 points three times this season. One of them was a 39-point explosion against the Rockets on Feb. 7 – a game the Suns won by 36.

Another small forward who did not make this top 10 list but certainly warranted consideration is Oubre’s former teammate, TJ Warren, who is averaging 18.7 points on 53 percent shooting in his first season with the Pacers.

