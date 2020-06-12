Ranking NBA's Top 10 Power Forwards in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 power forwards during the 2019-20 season prior to the hiatus. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 LaMarcus Aldridge

From the start of the season through Dec. 21 (26 games), Aldridge attempted 44 3-pointers, making 14 of them (31.8 percent). After Dec. 21 (27 games), the seven-time NBA All-Star took 113 triples, knocking down 47 of them (41.6 percent). Is he fully embracing becoming more of a stretch four – or stretch five when he’s playing the center spot – as he enters the later stages of his career? That could help extend his career, as teams are always looking for bigs that can help space the floor and give attacking guards more room to operate. We won’t be able to learn more this season when it resumes at Walt Disney World, as the soon-to-be 35-year-old will not be available after having shoulder surgery in early June.

Other top power forwards not included on this list are Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, New York’s Julius Randle, Cleveland’s Kevin Love and the L.A. Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr.

